ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) have formally agreed to a contract for FCSO to begin policing in the town in 2021.
In a joint statement shared by the sheriff’s office, the two organizations said negotiations had wrapped up and a contract had been signed by St. Albans’s town manager Tuesday morning.
In their statement, Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin said the sheriff’s office was “pleased to be providing police services to the Town of St. Albans” starting in July next year, with the sheriff pledging to bring comparable services to St. Albans his department currently provides elsewhere in Franklin County.
“St. Albans Town has been my home for the last 26 years and Franklin County has been my home for my lifetime,” Langevin said. “The Sheriff’s Office plans to bring the same level of personal service to residents of St. Albans Town that we provide to six other towns within Franklin County.”
St. Albans Town’s selectboard unanimously approved negotiating a contract with FCSO in early July following several weeks of reviewing competing proposals from the sheriff’s office and from the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD), which is currently contracted to police the town until July 2021.
At the time, officials in St. Albans Town cited previous experience with Langevin through his role as the town’s constable and as a student resource office in the St. Albans Town Educational Center, as well as “glowing” reviews from other communities currently serviced by Langevin’s sheriff’s office.
While SAPD is currently undergoing a third-party review in the wake of several high-profile use of force incidents and allegations that a now-former member of the department had assaulted and kidnapped a local woman, town officials stressed at the time those incidents hadn’t factored into their decision.
The town’s selectboard’s chair Brendan Deso reiterated those sentiments in the town’s joint statement with FCSO, writing that he had “full faith in SAPD and its officers” and was “looking forward to finishing our last year together on a positive note.”
Their joint statement also mentioned plans within St. Albans Town to reorganize the town’s police advisory board as a committee for fielding policing concerns within the town, a proposal championed by Deso that has won tentative approval from the selectboard.
According to the statement, Deso had met with Langevin earlier this week to discuss the town’s plans for rehauling its policing committee.
“The town and Sheriff Langevin, along with his dedicated team, are eager to work together to implement pragmatic, common sense oriented and unbiased community policing practices,” Deso said.
During the selectboard’s most recent Monday meeting, officials delayed issuing any decisions on the police advisory board’s reformation, citing the absence of the selectboard’s vice chair, Jessica Frost.
Similar conversations around an advisory commission have started taking place in St. Albans City as well, following appeals from community members for a civilian oversight board and comments from city councilors favoring a committee with more of an advisory role.