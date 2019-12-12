ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard has moved to repeal and revise an impact fee ordinance for funding sidewalk construction after a report from the town’s zoning office found the ordinance could effectively stall smaller developments in the town’s residential and rural areas.
The selectboard formally moved to repeal their sidewalk ordinance during their latest regular meeting last Monday, voting unanimously to repeal the ordinance and exempt developers from its impact fees during the required 60-day appeal period where the ordinance would still be in place.
A memo drafted by St. Albans Town’s zoning administrator Becky Perron highlighted several cases where language in the sidewalk ordinance had imposed tens of thousands of dollars in sidewalk fees that rendered several smaller developments primarily in the town’s rural districts cost prohibitive for developers.
Earlier this year, the selectboard approved an impact fee ordinance that required developers to either build sidewalks or road shoulders themselves or pay a fee for every linear foot of road frontage on their property. Funds gathered through the ordinance would support the realization of the town’s long-term bike and pedestrian plan, a priority for the current iteration of the town selectboard.
According to Perron’s memo, however, fees in the ordinance were steep and sometimes charged twice due to language requiring the fee be applied whenever a property is subdivided and whenever a developer applies for a building permit.
The result, according to Perron’s memo, was tens of thousands being charged on developers building smaller, single-family homes and residential projects throughout the town’s rural and residential districts, in effect making those projects too costly for prospective builders.
A developer attending Monday’s selectboard meeting, Andy Bechard, told the selectboard the fees would have added an additional $40,000 to development costs for a planned $270,000 project on Ouelett Drive. Those costs were enough to make his project no longer profitable, Bechard said.
“That shot our plans down,” Bechard told the board. “You couldn’t justify it with the appraisals. You couldn’t sell it.”
Perron’s memo to the selectboard came with the recommendation that the selectboard outright remove the ordinance from the books rather than go through the lengthy revision process, during which, according to Perron, the fees imposed through the ordinance could halt development outright in St. Albans Town.
“We’ve been discussing sidewalks for years,” Perron said. “This is just my feeling, but I feel we should get this right before it’s implemented… rather than having you look at this and taking a few months to change it and stopping development for a few months.”
According to town manager Carrie Johnson, the town’s legal counsel had recommended the same. “It was our legal counsel’s recommendation,” Johnson said. “He said he thinks the simplest way to do this and the best practice was to do it this way.”
That recommendation came with some pushback from members of the board.
Selectperson Al Voegele in particular wrestled with outright rescinding the law, saying it would allow developers applying for permits in St. Albans Town to “get away” with not paying any sidewalk-related fees while the town went through the months-long process of redrafting its ordinance.
“If we rescind it, they’re not paying impact fees at all,” Voegele said. “In other words, they’re getting away with it.”
Perron countered that, if the ordinance remained in place while the town amended it, there would be no developers to pay those fees. “They will not apply under this,” she said. “You’re not going to be collecting fees when somebody who has 500 feet of road frontage in the rural district has to pay $24,000 to build a single-family home. They just won’t build here.”
The selectboard’s chair Brendan Deso, the only member of the board who initially disapproved of establishing an impact fee for sidewalks, agreed with Perron’s recommendation, asking that the ordinance be legally rescinded and revised by the town’s planning commission.
“We made the boo-boo by creating this situation, and the only correct way forward, in my opinion… would be to rescind, repeal, allow the planning commission to make some commonsense corrections [and] get it right the second time,” Deso said.
“If we lose a little bit of money that we would have collected by making some minor amendments and keeping it active on an interim basis, I say we had how many years in the history of our town that we didn’t collect a sidewalk impact fee ordinance,” he added. “We can go a few more months if it means we’re going to do right by people.”
The town’s planning commission was expected to take several weeks to review the ordinance, according to Perron. Officials placed a revised ordinance’s possible return to the selectboard as late as next March.
According to planning commissioner Erin Creley, who joined last Monday’s meeting representing the town’s planning commission, the commission had only just started discussing revisions for the ordinance.
“We’ve only started conversations around it and talked about a lot of different options,” Creley said. “Mostly we want an opportunity to get it right… We want to make sure that it is fostering growth in the community and building those sidewalks as well without hurting folks.”
Selectperson Voegele, who ultimately agreed with rescinding the ordinance and waiving its fees, wondered aloud how the town had somehow missed these mistakes when the ordinance was drafted and later reviewed before the board agreed to pass it into law.
“It annoys me to no end is the fact that, with all the advice and consultants we have, nobody saw this come down the line,” Voegele said. “Why should I trust the next ordinance that comes to us? How are we going to be assured this next ordinance doesn’t get into worse trouble?
“This makes us look like fools.”
The selectboard, short one member as vice chair Bruce Cheeseman was reportedly absent due to work obligations, voted unanimously to rescind the law and waive fees during the rescinding’s appeal period.