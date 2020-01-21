SWANTON TOWN — Town officials predict a slight increase in Swanton’s general budget, just over two percent including the proposed budgets of Missisquoi Valley Rescue, the Swanton Public Library and Swanton’s recreation commission.
Including those budgets, the town’s general fund budget could increase about 2.16 percent.
The Messenger previously reported on the library board’s attempt to shrink its budget proposal. Many of the library’s leaders came on within the last year. In examining the library’s finances, the board learned the library has drawn from its capital reserve to fund its ongoing operations, a practice the board swiftly realized cannot endure.
So the library board took the obvious step of proposing a budget increase. But the board initially proposed a 50 percent increase, which, though in terms of the amount in question was similar to other libraries of similar scale and programming, seemed an abrupt and hefty burden on Swanton taxpayers.
Neither the town selectboard nor the library board wanted that, so they have been workshopping that budget ever since.
The library board narrowed the proposed budget increase to 22 percent in December, but as of the selectboard’s Jan. 7 meeting had, impressively, narrowed the proposed increase down to about 8.9 percent. And the library’s director, Caleb Rupp, and treasurer, Nicole Gadouas, told the selectboard the library board expects any future budget increase will be smaller than that.
Selectperson Mark Rocheleau praised the library board for shrinking that budget, according to the meeting minutes. Selectperson Joel Clark did the same at the library’s last budget discussion before the selectboard.
The Messenger also reported on Swanton Recreation’s proposed budget increase. The proposed increase is specifically tied to a proposal to turn the Swanton Teen Center, which the old Wayside Furniture building houses, into a Swanton community center.
The proposed $60,000 budget increase for Swanton Rec is not so the recreation commission can buy the property. That’s a separate issue. But the recreation commission says the increase is crucial to staff the community center should town voters decide to move forward with the proposal on Town Meeting Day, and just generally to expand the commission’s never-slowing programming growth — despite the fact the commission has been level-funded for an incredible ten years, a full decade without a budget increase.
Having brought up the issue of purchasing the Wayside, for the record, selectperson Joel Clark noted at a prior selectboard meeting that the $12,000 the town currently appropriates to the teen center could fund the annual debt service on a $100,000 loan over a 10-year period. That way, Clark said, buying the property comes at no extra expense to the Swanton taxpayer.
But Swanton voters will still have to decide whether the town should move forward with the purchase or not. As Clark noted, that’s not a decision the selectboard can make on its own.
The cost of two new fire trucks is at the center of the fire department’s budget increase. Voters approved the purchase of the new trucks at a total cost of about $1.4 million in 2018, with the understanding that residents will pay off the tanker truck in about 12 years and the ladder truck in about 15 years.
Other spikes in the fire department budget also afflicted other municipal office budgets, chiefly an increase in telephone and Internet costs. That’s not exclusive to the fire department budget: both the library and the town offices’ budgets have phone- and Internet-related spikes. In at least the cases of the town offices and the library, those spikes are due to the fact that the town’s prior phone plan no longer exists.
Similarly, the town’s general fund budget includes an increase for computer and software purchases to pay for new computers and to subsequently upgrade those computers to Windows 10, which, for perspective, was released in 2015, as well as to renew the town’s GoDaddy email accounts.
There’s also an increase in election expenses, due to the number of elections in 2020, including the presidential election in November.
The highway department budget, on the other hand, is increasing by just half a percent, about .44 percent, according to the meeting minutes, including $40,000 for the Missisquoi Valley Union sidewalk project, which the Messenger has extensively covered, and $11,000 for the Maquam Shore Road feasibility study, aimed at improving active transportation options along that route.
Clark said the highway department is also bringing its largest fund carryover in a few years, about $57,000, according to the meeting minutes. The board carried a motion to spend $32,000 of the carryover on a new Tenco truck body and to use two percent toward reducing the coming year’s budget. The remainder goes into the contingency fund.
The selectboard both approved and denied several funding requests from outside organizations. The board opted not to include Franklin County Animal Rescue or the Vermont Family Network among this year’s appropriations, but did decide to appropriate an additional $125 to Green Mountain Transit and $1,500 to Northwest Access TV, although NWATV reps requested $2,500.
All these decisions are pending voter approval.
The board also decided to increase the town’s cemetery maintenance budget to $18,000, and to decrease the Swanton Enhancement Project’s budget to $1,500. But that’s because the SEP requested about twice that much last year to fund an ambitious tree-planting project — not the case in the coming year.
This is to serve as some background in reviewing the town budget now that communities’ budgeting process is drawing to a close ahead of Town Meeting Day in March. The Messenger will cover this budget, and others, in more depth as Town Meeting Day approaches.