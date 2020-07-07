ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard has unanimously approved contracting with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) for policing St. Albans Town starting in 2021.
According to a statement issued by the town Tuesday morning, the selectboard agreed Monday evening to authorize having the town’s manager negotiate a formal contract with FCSO following several weeks of reviewing proposals from both the sheriff’s office and the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) and interviews with leadership from both departments.
In their statement, town officials cited a previous relationship with current Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin in his role as a student resource officer in the town’s elementary school and as the town’s constable, and several “glowing” references from other towns served by FCSO in their decision.
“We look forward to working with the Sheriff, because he’s been an integral part of our policing practices in the recent past,” town manager Carrie Johnson wrote in the town’s official statement.
For almost a decade, St. Albans Town has contracted with the St. Albans City’s police department, with the town’s selectboard opting several times to renew or extend contracts with the department in the years in between.
The two departments – SAPD and FCSO – responded to a request for proposals from the town to handle policing once its existing contract with the SAPD was scheduled to expire next year following the conclusion of its current one-year extension approved by the selectboard in the second half of 2019.
In their proposal, St. Albans City was proposing to charge St. Albans Town for the equivalent of 35 percent of SAPD’s annual budget, an increase the city argued was appropriate as about 35 percent of the services provided by SAPD are directed within St. Albans Town’s limits, according to data provided by SAPD.
The result was a proposal that would’ve set the town’s first payment to St. Albans City for policing at almost $1.5 million in its first year, a proposal the city eventually agreed to whittle down to $1.3 million with incremental increases in subsequent years.
For the 2020 to 2021 fiscal year, the town’s contract with SAPD was projected to cost almost $858,000 with the inclusion of the street crimes unit, a dedicated drug enforcement unit whose costs are divided between St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.
“They’ve been paying for 25 percent and using 35 percent. We asked them to pay 35 percent,” St. Albans City’s manager, Dominic Cloud, told the Messenger during an interview Tuesday morning. “I have an obligation to recover the costs of the services for city taxpayers.”
According to St. Albans Town selectboard chair Brendan Deso, the FCSO proposal ultimately approved by the selectboard would guarantee 24 hours of patrols from two sheriff’s deputies at any one time, with an additional patrolling deputy provided to the town during busier hours on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Under the plan Deso said Tuesday was approved by the board, the FCSO placed the initial year of costs for the town at $1.2 million. After the contract’s initial three years, those annual costs would still hover close to $1.2 million before growing above $1.3 million in years four and five should the town agree to optional extensions.
By the end of both contracts’ proposed fifth-years, the contract with FCSO was projected to have cost the town $6.3 million in total with the proposal’s two optional one-year extensions, and SAPD’s contract was projected to have cost the town $7.2 million.
During the board’s meeting Monday evening, Deso described the town’s review of the departments’ two proposals as a “rigorous process” and noted a last-minute proposal from St. Albans City to extend SAPD’s current contract another year “at a price more comparable to what we’re paying for the next fiscal year.”
After an executive session declared later that night over contract concerns, the board voted 4-0 in favor of negotiating a contract with FCSO, according to the town’s official statement.
While the decision to switch departments comes at a time when SAPD is facing public scrutiny for several high-profile use of force incidents, including two resulting in assault charges, Deso said Tuesday those incidents didn’t factor into the board’s ultimate decision to sign with the FCSO instead.
“When I wrote this is no way a referendum on the department or its officers, that was 110 percent true,” Deso said, referring to a statement attributed to him in the town’s Tuesday press release. “I would trust any of them with my life.”
The city has contracted with Municipal Resources, Inc., to review SAPD’s recruiting practices in the wake of another incident involving an officer from the department was charged with kidnapping and assault after an alleged attempt to silence a woman he had reportedly abused when he was a teenager and she was a child.
That officer, Zachary Pigeon, pleaded not guilty to those charges and has since been fired from the department.
For SAPD, the loss of its contract with St. Albans Town poses a significant financial loss, with Cloud telling the Messenger Tuesday the immediate fallout would be the loss of four positions within the department’s 2021 fiscal year budget. Cloud said he was not anticipating layoffs, as the positions could be eliminated with current vacancies and attrition.
In the long run, Cloud said the loss of the city’s policing contract with St. Albans Town would force the city to reanalyze the structure of its police department without the financial support and obligations that came with serving the town.
It is currently unclear what the loss of the city’s policing contract with St. Albans Town would mean for the city’s street crimes unit, the dedicated drug enforcement unit financed by both St. Albans City and St. Albans Town.
In the shorter term, Cloud said the city would be focusing on its review of the department’s hiring and training practices. “Right now, our priority is focusing on our improvement efforts with MRI,” he said.
The impact of the lost policing contract on the city and town’s political thaw is likewise unclear, though town officials have said they remain committed to collaborating with St. Albans City in the immediate future.
“Mayor Tim Smith and I have had discussions in recent weeks on how the Town and City would move forward if the Town decided to move forward with the FCSO,” Deso said in the town’s official statement. “We both agreed that this decision is a business decision and should not stir up any animosity.”
Deso reaffirmed those sentiments during an interview with the Messenger Tuesday, saying, “The selectboard is just as willing to work with our friends in city hall as we were five months ago.”
“If we can work together to solve a shared issue or to save the taxpayers their hard-earned dollars, let’s do it,” Deso said. “This changes nothing about that element of our relationship with the city.”
“We’re still the same board that believes in the same vision and we’re still eager to work together whenever possible,” he continued. “It just didn’t work out in this one case.”
The selectboard is expected to review and approve a final contract with FCSO by their July 20 meeting, according to the town’s official statement.
SAPD is contracted to continue providing policing services in St. Albans Town until 2021.
Messenger editor Michelle Monroe contributed to this report