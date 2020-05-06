ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard has opted against passing an emergency ordinance for enforcing the governor’s social distancing orders.
In a remote meeting held Monday, the board decided against voting on an ordinance after hearing testimony from the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD)’s chief Gary Taylor where the chief appeared to walk back the department’s initial interest in an emergency ordinance.
The ordinance, which emphasized education but threatened sequentially larger fines for people who failed to abide by Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency declaration and subsequent “stay home, stay safe” order, was similar to policies put into place in Burlington and in St. Albans City.
In a previous selectboard meeting, members of the board wondered whether an ordinance would be necessary when state officials reported Vermont’s experience with COVID-19 was peaking and whether it was appropriate to leverage fines when many were still struggling with COVID-19’s economic fallout.
With only a few exceptions, the board appeared to agree at the time most residents in St. Albans Town had been compliant, though they agreed they wanted to hear from SAPD before making a final decision on an ordinance.
According to Taylor, when the chief first pushed for an enforceable social distancing ordinance in St. Albans Town, the intention was to provide “another tool in the toolbox” for convincing residents who were more resistant to Scott’s social distancing mandates to abide by those requirements.
“At the time that we were pursuing this… we, at least in the city, had experienced cases where people were not paying attention to what the officers said,” Taylor said. “It’s hard to get them to stop and tell people they need to social distance if they’re going to be catcalled and made fun of.”
Those concerns had subsided somewhat, according to Taylor, who told the board that “since [St. Albans City’s ordinance] went into effect, we’ve not had the same problems.”
Taylor also appeared to suggest the need for an ordinance would only lessen as Scott’s administration began lifting some of the social distancing mandates the governor ordered when COVID-19 first arrived in Vermont.
“At the time that we did this, we believed it was the correct thing to do and consistent with what other people were doing in the state… but, I think on May 15, the governor is really going to emphasize reopening the economy,” he said, referring to the current expiration date for Scott’s emergency order.
As a result, he told the town selectboard that St. Albans City was unlikely to renew its own ordinance once it expired later this month. “The city’s going to run out in two weeks, and I don’t think we’re going to try and renew it,” Taylor said.
Since the ordinance went into effect in St. Albans City, Taylor said SAPD had yet to write any tickets over the governor’s social distancing orders.
During Monday’s meeting with the selectboard, Taylor recommended against the ordinance when the selectboard’s vice chair, Jessica Frost, suggested allowing people to take personal responsibility for abiding by the Scott administration’s guidelines.
“I hope people are taking personal responsibility – I know I wear a mask when I’m outside,” Frost said. “I think it makes sense at this point, especially with the city’s expiring in two weeks, to just let this lie and encourage people to be smart about what their choice is.”
“That would certainly be my recommendation at this time,” Taylor said.
After state health officials began reporting COVID-19’s spread in Vermont had plateaued and the pandemic’s demand on Vermont’s health care system began declining, the state has gradually lifted restrictions on business and recreation initially intended to slow COVID-19’s spread.
Most recently, restrictions on outdoor recreation had lessened, and construction and manufacturing companies were allowed to reopen as long as they adhered to stricter public health guidelines.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Vermont’s health department reported 908 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the Green Mountain State since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health department attributed 52 deaths in Vermont to complications of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease that, while mild for most, can result in severe and even life-threatening illness in some cases.
While the selectboard agreed to not pass an emergency COVID-19 related ordinance Monday, selectperson Erin Creley suggested the board might find itself revisiting its conversation around a COVID-19-informed ordinance again in the future.
“I think that we’re in this for the long haul and it’s going to look different at different times,” Creley said.
“If something changes and we need to think about an ordinance again, we’ve got this period of time that we’ve gone through and we can take these conversations into that future scenario,” she continued. “Whatever it looks like then.”