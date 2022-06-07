ST. ALBANS TOWN — After exploring more options, the Town of St. Albans seems to have found a low-cost solution for its ongoing salty well problem.
Since finding a concentration of underground chemicals, including salt, at the bottom of its new town hall well at the end of March, the Town of St. Albans administration has been working to find a new source of freshwater to hook up to its effectively-completed new town hall building.
Past ideas have included installing a leach field to get rid of the extra material after filtering the water, drilling an entirely new well, adding a storage tank to ship the effluent away after filtering and potentially shipping in fresh water from outside.
The price for each option, however, has been a consistent sticking point.
During Monday night’s selectboard meeting, the town administration seemed to have found a cost-effective solution that selectboard members could agree to – using the current well to frack a way to underground freshwater located at a higher depth.
After recognizing other wells in the area accessed a higher part of the water table, Town of St. Albans stormwater coordinator Emmalee Cherington said she approached Chevalier Drilling about the option, and the drilling company estimated it could complete the work.
Cherington said neighboring wells had found freshwater near the 450-foot-mark. The current town hall well reaches down to the 620-footlayer, and fracking would allow the town hall to potentially access the water located at a higher depth.
“Judging from neighboring wells, I think this can work,” Cherington said.
The final cost to the town was estimated to be $15,000, or less than a third of some of the other options on the table. The Town of St. Albans selectboard members agreed with the move.
The selectboard also agreed with the town administration’s plan to begin organizing a second contingency in case the drilling failed to find fresh water.
Under the second option, contractors would install another line extending from town hall to a neighboring private property that already has fresh well water.
Such an idea had been thrown around in prior meetings, but the town seriously weighed the option when they found out that a neighboring property owner with a nearby well wouldn’t mind the installation and extension of another water line to town hall.
The homeowner, Cherington said, wanted a sump pump for the exchange.
Town Manager Carrie Johnson said the town will begin putting together the neighbor agreement needed to get started on installing the line if the first fracking option doesn’t pan out.
Since running into the initial problem in March, the town administration and the town hall project management team had considered at least six different options. Selectboard Vice Chair Bryan Deslauriers thanked staff for the work done to find a low-cost solution and contingency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.