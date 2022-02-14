ST. ALBANS TOWN — To prep for its April move to the new town hall, the Town of St. Albans is requesting quotes for a moving company.
“The Town of St. Albans is seeking a qualified vendor to provide furniture, fixtures and equipment (excluding IT equipment) relocation services for the new town hall project located on Georgia Shore Road,” the request document reads.
The expected completion date for the build has been set for April 12. The new 13,000 square foot building has been under construction since late August.
In his latest update given in late January, Project manager Hunger Gomez said windows and much of the exterior insulation have already been completed. The remaining interior construction – such as plumbing, HVAC and electrical installation – is ongoing, and sheetrock is scheduled to go up this month.
The town has also chosen Exterus Business Furniture to complete its furniture bid, which was under budget.
As for the town’s upcoming move-in day, the town is asking a requested vendor to provide the boxes and the actual relocation services. Town employees, however, would do the packing and unpacking.
To complete the move, town employees will need to move their records – to be stored in a new-and-improved concrete vault – and equipment half a mile to the new town hall location on Georgia Shore Road.
According to request documents, the town government will choose its moving service primarily based on the total fixed price of the quote. It is also asking for proof of insurance and the ability to meet the expected schedule of the move.
Town residents voted to approve the new $4.5 million town hall in March 2021. Blueprints of the new building show a sizable lobby area leading to a large meeting room directly to the left. The planning, zoning, assessor’s office, title research and administrator’s offices will be located along a long public corridor accessible after heading right from the lobby.
Quotes for a moving vendor are due Feb. 22, and the tentative award date has been set for Feb. 23. More info on the request can be found at https://bit.ly/36fUJjN.
