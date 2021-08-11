The Town of Fairfax’s Parks and Recreation department is excited to be bringing back the Fairfax Egg Run live and in-person on Saturday Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. This year the Egg Run will have a 'Scrambled Edition', or a modified version of the race which includes a 5K Run, a 5K Fun Walk and a Kids Fun Run. There will be no 10K race this year. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 finishers in the Male and Female 5k Run (There will be no age-group awards this year). All participants will be entered into a drawing for raffle prizes. Raffle to be held after the race.
Some additional changes for this year; while the Parks and Recreation Department will not be cooking made-to-order omelets, there will be post-race refreshments offered. T-shirts will also not be sold this year.
Chip-timing will be offered this year. Timing services will be provided by 802 Timing. Online registration will be available this year up until 8:00AM on the day of the race.
Here's what you need to know:
Cost:
5K Runners and Walkers: Online: $25 In-person paper registration: $35
Kids Run: Free
New Date - August 28th
Time:
Kids Fun Run: 8:45AM
5K Run and Walk: 9:00AM”
Here is the registration link:
https://runsignup.com/Race/VT/Fairfax/FairfaxEggRun2021ScrambledEdition
