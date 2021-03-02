11:56 p.m.
St. Albans Town will be looking at a new town hall down the road after voters Tuesday approved funding the project on Town Meeting Day.
According to Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso, preliminary voting numbers showed that the town hall project was approved by a two-to-one margin: 1251-598
"It's a major part of our plan to revitalize St. Albans Bay," Deso said during an interview on Northwest Access TV.
Deso said the town will set up a request for proposals to find a contrator for the project.
"I would expect a groundbreaking in early May," Deso said.
All other articles in the town passed, Deso said.
11:11 p.m.
While numbers aren't back, Richford select board chair Linda Collins says retail cannabis has been defeated there.
"It was a decent turnout for an off year with no major issues. We've got a lot of issues to tackle and we'll be meeting soon. Our town clerk Kiley Deuso and her assistant Melissa Derby did a great job."
For selectboard, the town chose firefighter Andy Pond and local businessman Tim Green.
10:49 p.m.
Voters in Fairfield approved all articles — 2 through 11 — on Town Meeting Day, according to Town Clerk Linda Hodet.
Bridget Rivet Howrigan was elected moderator. Gene Archambault was elected to a three-year term on the selectboard while Charles Thomas was elected to a two-year term.
Mary Schreindorfer was elected auditor.
Meanwhile, in Georgia, voters approved all articles except the school budget, which failed 495-662.
Carolyn Branagan was elected town moderator, school moderator and also won a three-year term on the selectboard. Kyle Grenier and Scott St. Onge each won single-year terms on the selectboard.
Kevin Webster was elected first constable with Jamie Cota elected second constable.
Paula Ralston won a three-year term as library trustee, while Margo Coy, Benjamin Ebert and Gary Deziel each won a single-year term.
Tony Heinlein won a four-year seat on the Planning Commission while Emily Johnson and Eric Strong each won single-year terms.
Bernie Pion won a seat on the Georgia Industrial Development Corporation board.
Carl Laroe won a three-year term on the school board, with Ben Chiappinelli winning a one-year term.
10:23 p.m.
Voters in Montgomery chose overwhelmingly to support the retail sale of cannabis in the town with 60% of the vote — 244 to 144.
However, the most contentious issue at Monday's town information meeting — the direction to amend the towns all-terrain vehicle ordinance to add the usage of ATVs on town roads — failed to gain a plurality: 175 chose to approve and 196 opposed.
Also, going to Montgomery to have a drink might cost a few more pennies from here on out considering the approval of a 1% local option tax but not an additional tax on assessed property values. These funds will go to to the repayment of debt obligations.
Of note, all the candidates named on the ballot won their respective races.
8:52 p.m.
The voters of the town of Fairfax not only approved the security of the services of the Fairfax Rescue squad, but by a narrow margin voted to approve $10,000 for an audit of Fairfax Rescue Squad’s financial data in a vote of 493 to 343.
Voters approved the $3.5 million 2021 budget in a vote of 560 to 273, of which $2.4 million is to be raised by taxes, according to the ballot.
Fairfax Rescue Squad’s services were approved in a vote of 697 in favor and only 141 against, and approved the sum of $23,777 funds to support social contributions to the town including:
Age Well ($1000.00), American Red Cross ($500.00), Fairfax Historical Society ($2000.00), Franklin County Home Health Agency ($8998.00), Franklin County Industrial Development ($500.00), Franklin Grand Isle Restorative Justice Center ($1000.00), Friends of Northern Lake Champlain ($1000.00), Green Mountain Transit ($2229.00), Northwestern Counseling and Support Services ($1,800.00), Northwest Unit For Special Investigations ($1,500.00), Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired ($300.00), Vermont Center for Independent Living ($500.00), Vermont COuncil on Rural Development ($150.00), Vermont Family Network ($500.00), Vermont Green Up Inc ($300.00), Violence Against Violence / Laurie’s House ($1,000.00)
Voters chose to approve the $14,636,092 school budget by 504 votes in favor and 357 against, and to authorize school directors to borrow money in anticipation of revenue for the ensuing year by a vote of 544 versus 318 against.
8:26 p.m.
Voters of Swanton Village approved this year’s general fund budget of $151,242 in a vote of 215 in favor and 29 against. Similarly, 218 voted in favor ot the Highway Fund budget with only 29 against.
Voters approved the $80,833 Fire Department budget with 221 votes in favor and 24 against, and the police budget of $686,871 with 181 votes for and 64 against.
A total of $13,705 in funds were approved in 198-48 for the Surplus Fire Funds, and $5,469 in Surplus Police Funds were approved by 185 votes with only 61 against.
Neal Speer was voted village president with a majority vote of 223 out of 247 votes, and Dianne Day secured her year-long seat as town clerk with 235 of 247 votes.
Betty Cheney won the one-year seat for collector of delinquent taxes with 236 votes, and Chris Leach will be a Village Trustee for the next three years after securing 215 votes.
7:52 p.m.
The voters of the City of St. Albans approved the proposed $9 million budget this year in a vote of 608 to 211, and the city is officially getting a brand new pool, a new water tower and a revitalized Kingman Street after those bond issues passed.
Voters approved the pool by just over 200 votes: 516 voted in favor of the bonds needed to build it and 308 voted against.
The Kingman Street project was approved in a vote of 559 in favor of and 266 against, and the city’s new water tower had a vote of 641 in favor of and only 179 against.
Bob Farrar won the City Council Ward 5 seat, raking in 107 votes against incumbent Kate Laddison's 89.
Chad Spooner will fill the council position for Ward 6 with 59 votes and both Linda Lang and Sue B. Wade will serve as St. Albans Free Library Trustees — Lang received 699 votes Wade received 717.
5:50 p.m.
Selectboard candidates were on hand at the polling place in Swanton on Tuesday. Selectboard Chair James Guilmette, candidate Ed White Sr. and candidate Frank Shumway stood near the entrance to the Swanton Village complex, with candidate Nicole Draper and her husband Ryan, and board member Heather Buczkowski standing nearby.
Buczkowski left her seat to run against Guilmette, the selectboard chair. Earl Fournier is running for the seat Buczkowski is leaving.
When asked by the Messenger why she made the decision, Buczkowski said she “wanted to work with Earl and have him on my table instead of against him.” She also said she and Guilmette have different views on how the selectboard should be run.
Town Clerk Cathy Fournier said traffic was pretty steady all day. As of 5 p.m., 380 votes had been cast along with 326 returned absentee ballots.
4:52 p.m.
Town Meeting Day voting was going smooth for St. Albans City on Tuesday, according to City Clerk Curry Galloway.
“It’s been super smooth,” she said.
As of a little after 4 p.m., 692 voters had come through the polling place at city hall, with seven to 10 voters in the facility at a time and no significant wait time.
Galloway said 266 absentee ballots were filed this year, and while the city didn’t join St. Albans Town in mailing ballots to all registered city voters, she said she could see the city utilizing the measure in the future.
Candidates for the Maple Run Unified School District board and city council stood outside the polling place with signs. School board candidates Reier Erickson and Jen Williamson could be seen with signs outside the Traveled Cup, while city council candidate Bob Farrar stood across the city hall entranceway with his daughter Caitlin.
2:41 p.m.
The mailing of absentee ballots to registered voters in St. Albans Town led to some solid turnout as of midday Tuesday, according to Town Clerk Anna Bourdon.
“It’s been steady all day,” she said at the Collins Perley complex, the polling place for St. Albans Town.
St. Albans Town was one of the few municipalities to take advantage of a new law that allows towns to take extra measures this year to protect voters amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including changing the date of town meeting or mailing ballots to all voters. St. Albans Town enacted the latter of those two options, mailing ballots to roughly 5,000 voters last month.
“It’s all about keeping people safe,” Bourdon said, adding that she hoped people would continue to follow public health recommendations to overcome the pandemic.
Bourdon said she had received 1,406 absentee ballots as of Monday night — roughly 31% of the voter checklist. By midday Tuesday, she had 1,641 total votes tabulated.
Among other things, voters in St. Albans Town are considering a $5.1 million budget and a proposal for a new town hall.
2:15 p.m.
Traffic was relatively slow late Tuesday morning in Fairfax, as town voters trickled into the gymnasium at BFA Fairfax to vote on Town Meeting Day.
Part of that is down to what Town Clerk Deb Woodward says is fairly standard ballot issues this year, but part may be down to an increase in absentee ballots. Woodward said a little more than 400 absentee ballot requests were made this year.
“It’s probably more than doubled” the usual number of requests, she said.
2 p.m.
Montgomery also has a higher voter turnout. Town Clerk Liz Reighley says that they stopped counting at about noon with 152 voters.
People seem to be enjoying the Australian balloting here. Jim Roberts says he likes this system of voting and he would rather do it this way.
"It's really fast. I was in and out in 10 minutes," he said.
Based on the informational meeting last night and reaction today, there seem to be more people in favor of cannabis in Montgomery.
"This little store down here has been selling it for a while. I don't have any problem with it," said resident Alan Donna.
In regards to ATVs on some public roads, one of the other ballot items for the town, Roberts says, "We live out in the middle of nowhere and I think they should be out on the road. I don't really drive them but if we were down in Burlington or Montpelier or something it would be an issue. But yeah, I don't think you should mess with people's rights."
11:47 a.m.
Early voters are turning out in droves in Richford. One of the most talked about issues is Article 7, the authorization of cannabis retailers. Lifelong resident Penny Santy says that she thinks the voting is going very well and that the Australian balloting is "clear and smooth."
When asked about cannabis, she says this is the main issue she came out to vote on.
“No, I just don’t think this is the town that needs that right now because there’s so much going on. That’s a definite no for me,” she said.
But she doesn’t write off the possibility of people opening up to it in the future.
“I think some people will open up to it, but as far as right now, I don’t think they will right now.”
10:10 a.m.
Polls have opened in the remaining Franklin County communities, including the town of Enosburgh, Berkshire and Montgomery. Polls close statewide at 7 p.m.
10:01 a.m.
Montgomery Select Board Chair Charlie Hancock says they're not sure what to expect.
"Given the number of early ballots and the significant interest around some of the articles, I expect that we'll see a high turnout, but we won't know until later today," says Hancock.
9:58 a.m.
Polls about to open in Richford and Montgomery. Standing by. The most contention at last night's informational meeting in Montgomery was surrounding Article 9. This would amend the town vehicle ordinance to allow ATV's on all roads in Montgomery.
8 a.m.
Good morning! Polls opened at 7 a.m. in most Franklin County communities today as voters weigh in on local issues, budgets and elections. Unlike years past, traditional floor meetings have been replaced with Australian ballot as a safety measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There are many local issues to follow this year, ranging from a proposed new town hall in St. Albans Town and a proposed community pool in the city, to retail cannabis in Richford and Montgomery. Check back here throughout the day for the latest updates and results from your local community.
