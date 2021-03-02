2:15 p.m.
Traffic was relatively slow late Tuesday morning in Fairfax, as town voters trickled into the gymnasium at BFA Fairfax to vote on Town Meeting Day.
Part of that is down to what Town Clerk Deb Woodward says is fairly standard ballot issues this year, but part may be down to an increase in absentee ballots. Woodward said a little more than 400 absentee ballot requests were made this year.
“It’s probably more than doubled” the usual number of requests, she said.
2 p.m.
Montgomery also has a higher voter turnout. Town Clerk Liz Reighley says that they stopped counting at about noon with 152 voters.
People seem to be enjoying the Australian balloting here. Jim Roberts says he likes this system of voting and he would rather do it this way.
"It's really fast. I was in and out in 10 minutes," he said.
Based on the informational meeting last night and reaction today, there seem to be more people in favor of cannabis in Montgomery.
"This little store down here has been selling it for a while. I don't have any problem with it," said resident Alan Donna.
In regards to ATVs on some public roads, one of the other ballot items for the town, Roberts says, "We live out in the middle of nowhere and I think they should be out on the road. I don't really drive them but if we were down in Burlington or Montpelier or something it would be an issue. But yeah, I don't think you should mess with people's rights."
Click here for more on the proposal for retail cannabis in town.
11:47 a.m.
Early voters are turning out in droves in Richford. One of the most talked about issues is Article 7, the authorization of cannabis retailers. Lifelong resident Penny Santy says that she thinks the voting is going very well and that the Australian balloting is "clear and smooth."
When asked about cannabis, she says this is the main issue she came out to vote on.
“No, I just don’t think this is the town that needs that right now because there’s so much going on. That’s a definite no for me,” she said.
But she doesn’t write off the possibility of people opening up to it in the future.
“I think some people will open up to it, but as far as right now, I don’t think they will right now.”
Click here for more on the proposal for retail cannabis in town.
10:10 a.m.
Polls have opened in the remaining Franklin County communities, including the town of Enosburgh, Berkshire and Montgomery. Polls close statewide at 7 p.m.
10:01 a.m.
Montgomery Select Board Chair Charlie Hancock says they're not sure what to expect.
"Given the number of early ballots and the significant interest around some of the articles, I expect that we'll see a high turnout, but we won't know until later today," says Hancock.
9:58 a.m.
Polls about to open in Richford and Montgomery. Standing by. The most contention at last night's informational meeting in Montgomery was surrounding Article 9. This would amend the town vehicle ordinance to allow ATV's on all roads in Montgomery.
8 a.m.
Good morning! Polls opened at 7 a.m. in most Franklin County communities today as voters weigh in on local issues, budgets and elections. Unlike years past, traditional floor meetings have been replaced with Australian ballot as a safety measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There are many local issues to follow this year, ranging from a proposed new town hall in St. Albans Town and a proposed community pool in the city, to retail cannabis in Richford and Montgomery. Check back here throughout the day for the latest updates and results from your local community.
