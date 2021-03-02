8 a.m.
Good morning! Polls opened at 7 a.m. in most Franklin County communities today as voters weigh in on local issues, budgets and elections. Unlike years past, traditional floor meetings have been replaced with Australian ballot as a safety measure amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
There are many local issues to follow this year, ranging from a proposed new town hall in St. Albans Town and a proposed community pool in the city, to retail cannabis in Richford and Montgomery. Check back here throughout the day for the latest updates and results from your local community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.