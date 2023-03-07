Article 1
Board of listers, 21 write-ins
Cemetery Commissioner, 311 for Douglas Nye, 1 write-in
Library Trustee, 292 for Chelsea Pigeon, 1 write-in
Library Trustee, 290 for Virginia Holiman, 1 write-in
Moderater, 39 write-ins
Selectboard member, 271 for Christopher Agan, 5 write-in
Selectboard member, 292 for Richard Flint, 6 write-in
Selectboard member, 35 write-ins
Article 2
To receive and act on the reports of the town officers for the past year.
Voice vote: Passed
Article 3
Shall the voters of the Town of Highgate set the final date of payment for FY2023/2024 property taxes to be Tuesday, October 31, 2023, with payments to be received in the town office by 4 p.m.
Voice vote: Passed
Article 4
Shall the voters of the Town of Highgate vote all public questions and budgets by Australian ballot?
Hand-count: Tabled, 36 to 26
Article 5
Shall the voters of the Town of Highgate appropriate $457,000 to meet the expenses and liabilities of the Capital Improvement Plan, with an estimated $357,000 to be raised by taxes?
Voice vote: Passed
Article 6
Shall the voters of the Town of Highgate appropriate $1,024,387 to meet the expenses and liabilities of the Highway Fund, with an estimated $873,387 to be raised by taxes?
Voice vote: Passed
Article 7
Shall the voters of the Town of Highgate appropriate $1,276,614 the expenses and liabilities of the General Fund, with an estimated $685,274 to be raised by taxes?
Voice vote: Passed as amended
Article 8
To transact any other business legally authorized to be transacted, considered proper and necessary when met.
Voice vote: Passed
