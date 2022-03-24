ST. ALBANS TOWN — With about a month left before its planned opening, the Town of St. Albans town hall project has hit a snag.
Its well has too much salt.
The town hall project manager, Nathaniel Jamison-Root, gave an update on the project during the selectboard’s meeting held Monday night, March 21.
“So we have run into one issue, unfortunately, which is that the well water salt levels are higher than anticipated. Higher than they’re allowed to be. So we’re exploring some different solutions to that problem right now,“ Jamison-Root said.
The board discussed some of those solutions Monday night, and Jamison-Root said Peterson Consulting’s project team has been crunching the numbers on which approach would be best for the town.
“So we’ve got the whole team working on this, and we don’t have a resolution right now. But we expect to have one to you for review later this week or next week,” he said.
The problem, Jamison-Root said, is that for every gallon of drinkable water produced by the well, it would also produce a gallon of brine that needs to be adequately disposed of, and the current systems in place can’t handle the extra load.
For example, if the salty wastewater was disposed of in the town’s septic tank, it could damage the bacteria in the system, and so the town is faced with trying to find a way to deal with the extra material.
Selectboard member Brendan Deso said he’s had discussions with project engineer Sam Ruggiano about the issue. One potential solution, he said, would be installing a French drain leach field to remove the sediment.
Peterson Consulting has also considered drilling a new well, but that may not solve the problem if the group finds that the water still has a high salt content.
“That would be a roll of the dice and that is not our preferred route right now, but it is one of the options on the table,” Jamison-Root said.
As for the source of the salt, the board members guessed that it’s most likely due to the storage of the town’s road salt at the nearby former town garage. Before keeping it in a shed, the town had a salt pile, which most likely leaked into the ground over the years.
Selectboard member Jack Brigham, who served on the board a decade ago, second-guessed why the decision was made to even place the new town hall at its new Georgia Shore Road location.
“It just boggles me that we’d even build a thing there,” he said.
“Building the town hall was a product of five voted articles that started with ‘Do you want to stay in the bay area or leave?’ and [the vote] was stay in the bay area,” Deso said in response. “I mean, I was pretty boisterous from the get go, but if it was up to me, the Smith family offered to donate us five acres on the top of Upper Welden up by exit 19. You'd have had a lot shorter commute. Jonathan and Jeff and I would have been a little longer, but that would have been a nice spot. But we went by the will of the voters and that's how we ended up there.”
To solve the salt issue, the board also discussed utilizing an additional water storage tank to hold the wastewater until it could be disposed of. That, however, would most likely add maintenance costs as the tank would need to be emptied regularly.
“We’re doing some cost calculations and talking to the city about discharging that storage tank into their system. Like I said, we’re going to keep working on the most cost effective solution that we can come up with and we’ll bring it to you for your review,” Jamison-Root said.
Brigham proposed getting the water out of Lake Champlain instead of a well. Again, cost may be a factor, Jamison-Root said.
“We’ve got three options, and you know, it’s not the best situation, but I’m confident we'll be able to resolve it,” he told the board.
“All three of the options stink,” Deso said.
Outside of the salt issue, Jamison-Root said work is continuing on other aspects of the building. The roof, the brick facade and interior painting are all approaching completion. The signage work is also ongoing, but there’s been some delay due to supply chain issues around vinyl availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.