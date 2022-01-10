ST. ALBANS TOWN — As the new St. Albans Town Hall nears completion, the town’s selectboard is figuring out some of its finer details.
Town Manager Carrie Johnson said the construction project – which aims to build a new single story 13,000 square foot town hall building near Lake Champlain – remains on schedule for its late spring completion date, and the town administration recently received its furniture bids.
On Jan. 3, board members tackled what the town will call the building’s new meeting rooms, and they settled on four names taken from the history of St. Albans Bay.
Here is a review of the names they decided upon and the history related to each term.
Port Washington
Board members have opted to call the town hall’s primary meeting room, located off the main lobby, “Port Washington.”
The first settlement in St. Albans Bay established by European colonists was eventually dubbed Port Washington by town leaders in 1828, but early European settlers first arrived in the area in 1765, according to historical information compiled by the town.
Buildings erected by the end of the 18th century included a bank, store, hotel, brick houses and a shipyard. A tannery joined the small settlement in 1790.
Residents at the time relied on boat travel on Lake Champlain for many of their goods, including flour. To bring the resource into Port Washington, grain was hauled to the bay on sleds and carried across the lake by canoe to the closest flour mill, which was located in Plattsburgh.
The Port Washington name, however, went out of use over time, and the more familiar name – the St. Albans Bay – became the de facto term. The reason for the change, according to town information, is unknown.
Bellamaquam
The selectboard plans to name it’s second-largest meeting room “Bellamaquam” and decided to reach out to the Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi to create a plaque explaining the name in more detail.
St. Albans Bay was initially called Bellamaquam Bay, according to town info, by the early French settlers, Abenaki and other Native Americans living in the area.
Information gathered by previous St. Albans town clerks estimates that the bay was used as hunting and fishing grounds by local tribes due to the discovery of arrows, spearheads and hatchets found on site.
The “Brainerd” room
Board members are naming the small meeting room between the planning and zoning departments after Lawrence Brainerd..
A businessman and entrepreneur who lived from 1794 to 1870, Brainerd is well known for being an abolitionist who helped formerly enslaved people travel to Canada via Lake Champlain.
Brainerd, who was also a state representative and senator, hid formerly enslaved people using his connections with local railways and steamship companies. He also advocated for slavery’s abolition politically and helped organize the Republican Party to combat slavery as an institution.
The “Steamship” room
The final meeting room, to be used primarily by town staff, was named as an ode to the bay’s history with steamships.
Steamers began being built in St. Albans Bay by the 1820s, and the St. Albans Steamboat Company operated at the docks. Steamers built at the bay include the “McDonough” and the “Franklin.”
The steamboat, “Winooski,” would also visit the bay as it ran routes from St. Albans to Burlington and back.
The St. Albans Steamboat Company, however, was eventually sold to Champlain Transportation, which changed its name in later years to the Lake Champlain Transportation Company, according to town records.
Board members said they could potentially add pictures of some of the steamships that traveled in the area by the meeting room or in the main lobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.