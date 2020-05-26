ST. ALBANS TOWN – With officials weighing everything from separate municipal offices to relocation costs, the St. Albans Town selectboard remained undecided on plans for replacing or restoring the town’s century-old offices at the conclusion of the project’s kickoff meeting last week.
During a remote meeting attended by four of the selectboard’s five members, board members seemed divided on whether to restore their current town hall with certain caveats or plan for a new town hall elsewhere in St. Albans Bay.
The board also refrained from making a decision on whether to aim for bringing a town hall project before voters during November’s presidential election, when officials expected a high turnout from voters, or to wait until Town Meeting Day in March.
Board members hinged their disagreements on everything from concerns about abandoning a 120-year-old piece of town property in St. Albans Bay to the limitations of their existing town offices, where town officials wrestled with increasingly tight vault space and little room for expansion.
In the mix of those conversations, the board also entertained a suggestion by selectperson Jonathan Giroux that the town consider moving parts of its offices to an often-pitched, but never built, satellite fire station elsewhere in St. Albans Town.
The proposal, according to Giroux, would keep certain parts of its offices within their current building in St. Albans Bay.
It was an idea the board’s chair, Brendan Deso, seemed interested in entertaining, saying it was something the board hadn’t considered before.
The town has long discussed either relocating or restoring its town hall, where officials currently contend with noncompliance with accessibility standards, limited room for expansion and increasingly thin vault space for documents state laws require town officials to preserve.
Originally built in the 1890s to serve as both a school and the town’s offices, the building is currently the only structure within St. Albans Town sitting on the National Register of Historic Places.
Studies exploring the possible restoration of the building have found a full restoration would likely cost the town between $1 million and $2 million and only buy the town hall another eight to ten years in service.
According to the project’s manager, Ascent Consulting’s Matt Young, relocation would likely cost more, but options for relocations would allow the town to make room for its expected population growth and have a projected lifespan of somewhere between 50 to 70 years.
Speaking with the selectboard last Monday, Young said the town would likely be able to find a developer interested in its town hall, where, according to Young, there should still be room to be able to accommodate housing or a small retail store in its bottom floor.
“When I look at it with my developer eyes, there’s value in this building, especially with this location you have towards the lake,” Young said. “I would say there’d be some interest from the private sector.”
Still, as the selectboard’s vice chair Jessica Frost noted, some residents shared a strong attachment to St. Albans Town Hall and questioned why the town couldn’t follow St. Albans City’s example in restoring its historical municipal offices.
“I think a lot of people in town are seeing what the city did with city hall and how they used the same space and rehabbed it, and now it’s a beautiful, historic building,” Frost said.
According to town manager Carrie Johnson, at least one developer has previously approached the town about restoring properties within the town’s limits – including its offices.
“I was approached by someone who was doing that with buildings in the city asking if we were interested in doing it here,” she said. “We didn’t get any more details.”
The board would also weigh moving forward with presenting voters a town hall project in November or slowing down and delaying a vote until March, with members worried about what a November election could look like in the throes of a pandemic.
According to Young, the town would likely have time to bring an article before voters in November.
Board members also appeared interested in courting the high turnout November’s presidential election would likely bring, but some, like Deso, were concerned about the impact the “doom and gloom” of the COVID-19 pandemic’s fallout could have on voters approving a large municipal project.
Selectperson Erin Creley disputed whether “doom and gloom” should have an impact on the election, suggesting those concerns would likely survive until March as well.
“If it gets voted down in November because of doom and gloom, it’s probably going to get voted down in March too,” Creley said. “But we also have an opportunity to go back to voters in March, too.”
The board agreed instead to table decisions on the town hall project until a follow-up meeting scheduled for Tuesday this week.
When asked by Deso about their opinions, all four present members of the selectboard appeared to have different ideas about how to approach the town hall project as their initial meeting came to a close.
“I definitely like the idea of staying at town hall, but if the price tag is stacking up… I would be interested in just staying in the bay and buying the new property,” Frost said.
“I think that, based on what we talked about today, I think that space limitations in the current town hall are concerning in the long-term for me and I would want to consider staying in the bay at a new location that we can build for suiting our needs in the long-term,” Creley said.
“I still like the idea of two separate places,” Giroux said. “If we’re going to have a satellite fire department at some point, we could incorporate that with the new town offices.”
“My first thought is to stay here somehow whether it’s a quasi-approach, like what Jonathan’s talking about,” Deso said. “But if the price tag and user timeline doesn’t make sense, we look at a new building, and I think if we build something new in the Bay area, it should accommodate everything.”