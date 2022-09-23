ST. ALBANS TOWN — The former Milton public works director, Dave Allerton, will be joining the Town of St. Albans administration this October as its director of public works.
The Town of St. Albans announced the hire Friday, Sept. 23.
Allerton will be heading up the town’s newly reorganized public works department, which includes the division of highway maintenance, the parks and recreation department and the stormwater utility.
He will also be serving as town engineer, which will help the town pursue several larger infrastructure projects, such as the creation of a water/sewer system in St. Albans Bay and an extension of sidewalks and bike paths to connect recreation assets on the town’s eastern side.
Allerton, 64, previously worked for the Town of Milton for the last five years.
“I have lived in St. Albans since 1997, volunteered for several infrastructure relocation committees for the town, served on the Saint Albans Little League board of directors, and my wife, Sarah, is a St. Albans native. I look forward to working for my fellow residents of St. Albans, with the town staff and assisting in completing needed projects,” Allerton stated in a press release. “I like to get stuff done.”
Originally from Denver, Colo., Allerton moved to St. Albans in 1998 when his wife wanted to move back home, and with each career jump, he has slowly gotten closer to working in the same place where he lived. His first job living in Vermont was based in Waterbury.
“I applied for [an engineering job with the City of Burlington] and they hired me there, and I figured that got me halfway home. And then a few years later, this job in Milton opened up and that got me another halfway home,” Allerton said in an interview.
Living in St. Albans, Allerton said he has past experience working with the town. He volunteered to help prepare engineering Requests for Proposals when the town initially began working on its new department of public works.
When the director job opened up in early August with the resignation of Alan Mashtare, he said he got a call from Town Manager Carrie Johnson, who started the conversation.
For Allerton, it was the opportunity to take that final step to finally work in St. Albans.
“I’ll be able to ride my bike back and forth to work, so that’s awesome,” Allerton said.
In welcoming Allerton to the Town of St. Albans, Selectboard Chair Jonathan Giroux stated in a press release that he “was delighted to have a resident of St. Albans Town be its new director of public works.”
Reporter Alek Fleury contributed to this article.
