ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard looked over its half of a proposed municipal pool development during a regular meeting Monday, clarifying a handful of rumors circulating around the $5.5 million project proposed with St. Albans City.
While numerous meetings have allowed officials in both communities to sound off on the project, town manager Carrie Johnson noted during a review of the town’s Town Meeting Day ballot there were still questions around the project officials needed to answer.
Namely, according to Johnson, people seemed to fear the town’s plan to commit local options tax dollars – funding raised through the town’s 1 percent sales, rooms and meals tax – to its share of the pool meant the town would not be able to afford its future town hall.
“I’ve heard from a number of people... who are concerned that if we vote yes on this article, somehow that precludes us from spending local option tax dollars to support a town hall,” Johnson said. “That is simply not the question we are asking taxpayer to do.”
The local options tax, paid on top of existing sales, rooms and meals taxes charged by the state, is used by the town to build a fund for future infrastructure projects.
According to officials, the tax raises about $850,000 annually.
The local options tax fund has only ever been tapped by the town once, leveraged as a significant part of the construction budget for the town’s recently-completed public works department garage.
Aside from the town’s proposal to make bond payments for its pool with local options tax dollars, the town has also proposed to fund early architectural planning for either replacing or restoring its current town hall through the local options tax.
“We get almost $900,000 a year and to obligate less than $200,000 of that to a community pool does not preclude us from doing the same thing if we want to use those funds to build a town hall,” Johnson said.
Within that same vein, Johnson looked to address concerns the town would still have to raise taxes for its new garage, a project funded entirely through existing funds.
“The new garage is great... but I’ve heard a couple people say we haven’t even got the bill for that yet,” Johnson said. “You’re taxes aren’t going up because of the garage... We used our savings account basically to build that structure.”
There have also been concerns raised about how maintenance and operation costs at the pool would be managed.
St. Albans City has proposed addressing those costs through fees paid by pool-goers accessing the proposed municipal pool and absorb the difference between operating costs and access fees within the city’s own annual budget.
Those fees would be identical for both St. Albans City and Town residents.
“The fees for the project will and should offset a good deal of the operations and maintenance costs for the pool,” Johnson said. “The city has agreed to take on that responsibility and offset it with fees, but they are trying really hard to keep those fees at a reasonable rate.”
“I think that’s a miscommunication issue,” selectperson Jessica Frost said. “We won’t be getting a bill from the city later for chemicals.”
Questioned by planning commissioner Erin Creley on whether the city had projected fees operating costs for the pool yet, Johnson said the city was working on predicting those numbers at the moment but warned “some of that is unknown.”
“We are investing a substantial amount of money, and we want to make sure it’s successful,” selectboard vice chair Bruce Cheeseman said. “I’d like to see that myself.”
According to an analysis of St. Albans City’s current pool, approximately 2,600 people used the pool in 2018, and town and city officials have both said in the past that more than half of the pool’s users are St. Albans Town residents.
Conversations about the pool have spilled into controversy at times in St. Albans Town, where several members of the selectboard have hesitated to openly endorse the joint pool proposal without clear direction from town voters.
Those same concerns returned during the selectboard’s meeting Monday, with the board’s vice chair wondering whether the information provided by Johnson and, by extension, other members of the selectboard leaned toward open endorsement for the project.
“It’s beginning to sound like we’re trying to sell this to the voters,” Cheeseman said. “There have been public meetings where the same information was brought up to the public and in the paper.”
“But we’re still not reaching everyone,” Johnson said.
St. Albans City is currently amid a public relations campaign supporting the municipal pool project, something St. Albans Town has hesitated supporting. “They’re paying for that themselves,” selectboard chair Brendan Deso said.
Deso said he has, meanwhile, purchased banners supporting the pool project out of pocket, clarifying Monday they were representative of his personal support for the project rather than a reflection of the selectboard’s opinions.
“I’m paying for those two banners myself,” Deso said. “I just want people to know I paid for that.”
St. Albans City and St. Albans Town jointly proposed building a municipal pool at the Hard’ack Recreation Area last November, laying the groundwork for next month’s Town Meeting Day vote that, according to a jointly-signed letter of understanding, could also lead to shared ownership of Hard’ack itself.
According to an analysis of the city’s current pool, the 40-year-old pool on Aldis Street was past its 25-year lifespan. City officials have said wear on the pool was severe enough to lead officials to regularly weigh the pool’s closure.
The $5.5 million proposal, split evenly between St. Albans City and Town, would also fund site improvements at the Hard’ack Recreation Area, including moving the recreation area’s entrance away from Route 104 and extending sidewalks from the town and city line on Congress Street to the recreation area’s proposed entrance.
Extending sidewalks on Congress Street is listed as the town’s first priority in its sidewalk plan.
Both the city and the town each have respective information sessions planned to further answer questions around the pool, with the city’s meeting scheduled for Feb. 24 and the town’s scheduled for March 2.
Town Meeting Day is March 3.