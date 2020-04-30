ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard is considering an ordinance for enforcing the governor’s ‘stay home, stay safe’ order after a draft of the ordinance received a mixed reception from the board during their last regular meeting.
The ordinance, reportedly proposed by St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) chief Gary Taylor, would attach a fine to offenses under Gov. Phil Scott’s social distancing mandates intended to stall COVID-19’s spread, with subsequent offenses incurring subsequently greater fines.
According to town officials, the ordinance’s focus would be on outside gatherings forbidden under Scott’s “stay home, stay safe” order, while business and commercial violations would instead be referred to the attorney general’s office.
“The intent for Chief Taylor was not to use this ordinance to enforce business or commercial violations,” town manager Carrie Johnson said during the board’s latest regular meeting on April 20. “He was going to continue to send that to the AG’s office.”
“The intent,” she continued, “was more for the cluster of people standing on the street corner or someone giving their officers a really difficult time.”
The proposed ordinance tracks closely to a similar emergency COVID-19-related ordinance approved by St. Albans’s City Council several weeks prior, which prioritizes education related to Scott’s orders but threatens fines over continued noncompliance with Scott’s social distancing mandates.
That ordinance, according to officials, was based off an emergency ordinance passed in Burlington soon after the start of Vermont’s experience with COVID-19.
While the city council had approved its ordinance unanimously, the town selectboard opted to delay a vote on an emergency ordinance until their first meeting in May, when there would be time for the whole board to speak with Taylor about the needs for an ordinance.
All five members of the selectboard expressed some reservations about the proposed ordinance, ranging from the fines leveraged under the ordinance to questioning whether it was necessary when most residents in St. Albans Town appeared to be compliant with the “stay home, stay safe” order.
“I have really mixed feelings about it, mostly because I feel like most people are following the rules,” the selectboard’s vice chair Jessica Frost said. “The curve is flattening, and numbers are going down considerably.”
Frost said she was also concerned about fining people “when they’re already struggling, when people are without jobs,” a concern selectperson Jonathan Giroux immediately seconded.
“I really don’t want to impose more fines on people,” Giroux said, who added that he doubted whether the ordinance would even be effective. “The people that are going to do it, you’re going to fine them and they’re just going to do it elsewhere,” he said.
The selectboard’s discussion over enforcing Scott’s “stay home, stay safe” order comes as Scott has gradually started reversing some restrictions on business amid reporting that COVID-19’s spread in Vermont and subsequent strain on the health care system may have both peaked as of last month.
Since March, an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic has been in effect, resulting in limits on mass gatherings, school closures and a “stay home, stay safe” order closing most businesses in Vermont in order to mitigate COVID-19’s spread.
While COVID-19, a respiratory disease spread through a highly contagious novel coronavirus, will only result in mild to moderate symptoms for most with the disease, some cases can result in serious and even life-threatening illness, particularly among the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.
According to the Vermont health department, there were 866 known cases of COVID-19 in Vermont as of Thursday afternoon, with state officials attributing 49 deaths to complications of COVID-19.
Though Scott has taken steps to reopen Vermont’s economy, he and other administration officials have consistently warned against considering Vermont’s experience with COVID-19 to be over, with health officials suggesting social distancing would be “here to stay” until a vaccine or treatments for COVID-19 were developed.
Selectperson Erin Creley suggested that the board hear directly from Taylor before agreeing to pass the ordinance, saying she hoped to hear more about SAPD’s experience within St. Albans Town and with enforcing St. Albans City’s ordinance.
“I would’ve been interested in knowing how the ordinance has worked out for the city and also to know a little more about… what his officers’ experience have been like with the ‘stay home, stay safe’ order in working with the public,” Creley said.
Under guidance issued in early April, Vermont’s attorney general T. J. Donovan said violations of the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” order could be met with fines and, in rare occasions, criminal charges.
According to town officials, a business in St. Albans Town had been referred to the attorney general’s office over issues regarding the governor’s executive orders.
For the most part, however, the selectboard agreed people in the town had been compliant with the “stay home, stay safe” mandate, leading some to wonder whether it was worth passing an ordinance.
“The vast majority of residents and businesses are doing more than what’s been asked to comply,” the selectboard’s chair, Brendan Deso, said. “I really don’t feel like now is the time to threaten a pretty compliant public with fines.”
While the selectboard weighed passing the ordinance without fines or at least mandating that first offenses under the ordinance only receive a warning rather than the suggested $100 to $250 fine, the board instead agreed to hold off on deciding on the legislation until their May 4 meeting with Taylor.
“I don’t think that social distancing is going to disappear in two weeks,” Deso said. “I don’t feel like it’s in a place right now where we should approve it.”