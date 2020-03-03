GEORGIA – Voters in Georgia handily authorized the town’s municipal budget Tuesday morning during Georgia’s annual town meeting.
While there was minor pushback over a proposal to purchase a ladder truck with existing funds and questions over bridgework on Georgia’s more rural roadways, voters passed the budget 98 to 23 in a ballot vote.
Ahead of Town Meeting Day, officials had pitched a municipal budget of $3.6 million, of which $1.9 million would be raised through taxes. Other large expenditures, such as the purchase of a ladder truck from St. Albans Town, would be covered through existing reserve funds.
Voters also approved the elimination of a town auditor’s position in Georgia, with the selectboard’s chair Matt Crawford explaining officials hoped to contract with a licensed accounting firm instead due to the size of Georgia’s budget and an increasingly small pool of interested candidates for town auditor.
Eliminating the town auditor’s position was approved in another paper ballot vote by a margin of 92 to 12.
In a floor vote, voters agreed to elect Kent Henderson, a retired veterinarian and member of the Georgia Conservation Commission who heads the area water quality organization Friends of Northern Lake Champlain, to the Georgia Industrial Development Corporation.
The Messenger will update this story with results of Australian ballot elections in Georgia once results become available.