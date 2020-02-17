ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard approved connecting its proposed municipal pool project to St. Albans City’s wastewater infrastructure, a typical process for most projects built within the town looking to connect to the city’s sewer infrastructure.
The selectboard approved the allocation during a Feb. 3 meeting with 3 – 0 vote, as both the selectboard’s vice chair Bruce Cheeseman and selectperson Stan Dukas were absent due to illnesses.
Despite St. Albans City’s current ownership of the Hard’ack Recreation Area, where the proposed pool would be built, Hard’ack resides within the territory of St. Albans Town – thus leading to the selectboard’s review.
While the town is invested in the project, which would evenly split construction costs and ownership of Hard’ack facilities between the city and town, St. Albans City was listed as the applicant.
According to town manager Carrie Johnson, the town’s connection to the project did not change the normal process for a wastewater allocation.
“This is our practice,” Johnson said. “We bring our applications to you and request that you review them. We did this no differently than any others.”
Final approval for the wastewater request rests with St. Albans City.
The $5.5 million municipal pool project, which would replace the city’s current, 40-year-old pool with an expanded year-round pool at the base of the Hard’ack Recreation Area, is the first major project proposed as a joint partnership between the city and town since the resolution of a series of lawsuits over the town’s access to the city’s wastewater system.
Both communities would fund their share of the project through their respective 1 percent sales, meals and rooms local options taxes.
The selectboard also approved the appointment of a new planning commissioner, appointing Anne Pomeroy to the board to fill out the last month of a vacated seat on the board before proposing to reappoint her come that seat’s expiration in March.
Pomeroy, now a regular at selectboard meetings, was a former member of the town’s development review board (DRB) and has helped shaped much of the recent debate in the town over both the proposed municipal pool and the future of St. Albans Town Hall.
Her appointment came with a glowing endorsement from the selectboard’s chair, Brendan Deso.
“She served on the DRB for a number of years, knows the history of the town, and I personally have found her voice to be a voice of reason and pragmatism regarding the Hard’ack proposal,” Deso said. “I would fully support appointing her.”
She was approved unanimously by the present members of the selectboard.