ENOSBURGH — The town has applied for a $22,000 grant to merge zoning bylaws with the Village of Enosburg Falls.
Town Zoning Administrator Jesse Woods said the goal of the merger is to make things easier and more convenient. The decision has been years in the making, and this year the village bylaws have to be updated anyway in accordance with state law, Woods said.
The Town and Village have already merged their planning commission, zoning and development review board, Woods said. Village bylaws have to be updated every five years, and with village bylaws up for renewal, town officials agreed now was the time.
“[It’s] just a matter of ease because some people don’t know if they’ve been in the town or the village,” Woods said. “Now the DRB, permits will be the same process regardless of where you live.”
In terms of zoning bylaws, Woods said there were quite a few similarities between the town and village. However, a downtown section must be added for the village, among a number of subtle differences that need to be reconciled. Overall Woods said there are a lot of things that can be merged both applicable to town and village
“We want to make things easier to interpret,” Woods said.
Woods said the town applied for the municipal planning grant through the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development on Nov. 1. The competitive grant has a $3,000 match that would be split between the town and village, with the $22,000 award going toward the projected $20,000 cost of merging bylaws.
The award will be announced next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.