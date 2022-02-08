ST. ALBANS — In December, Jennifer Frost, vice chair of the St. Albans Town selectboard, pitched the idea of a community meeting involving city and town officials — but she didn't gain much traction.
In 2020, the two municipalities co-signed an application sent to the Vermont Council on Rural Development (VCRD). The statewide nonprofit has a track record of providing resources to facilitate community action, but it often takes years before the nonprofit can work through its waiting list of towns requesting help.
By December 2021, it was St. Albans’ turn. Frost asked town selectboard members in late December if they’d be interested in participating in an informational meeting on Jan. 26.
It never happened.
“I guess that might be my sticking point,” Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso said after it was confirmed that it would be a joint effort by the city and town. “Operationally, we’re a little bit more independent. I mean, I don’t know. Vision-wise, we seem to have grown more independent since we made that application together.”
This January, that independence was heightened through a slate of minor disagreements that didn’t find their way into the news. Here is a quick rundown of what could be pushing the two entities further apart.
Water in the hockey rink?
On Jan. 25, City Manager Dominic Cloud reached out to the Town of St. Albans about a water issue that drove rumors this past week.
Cloud said the city had been tracking water usage rates and estimated that an unusual amount of untracked water – or water not going through a metered line – had been used by the Town of St. Albans when workers filled up its new hockey rink at St. Albans Bay Park.
Via email, Cloud requested to meet with town officials about the issue.
“It now appears that the Town’s public works facility has constructed a special water line that circumvents the City water meter and that this unmetered water line has been used regularly since the facility opened,” Cloud said in the initial email to town officials.
On Jan. 28, Deso and Town Manager Carrie Johnson agreed to meet with Cloud and Mayor Tim Smith at St. Albans City Hall to discuss the matter.
When asked about the water, Johnson told the Messenger the town used its fire engine to fill the hockey rink, which is where an unmetered line is “most likely” attached to the system. Furthermore, it seems to be a common practice for fire suppression systems to be unmetered.
“Since we were made aware of this issue last week, we’ve contacted members of the project’s design team who’ve told us it’s common for fire suppression systems to not be metered. The fire apparatus fill station may also be unmetered, as are standard hydrants,” Johnson said by email.
The town has since hired a third-party, Hunter Gomez, a senior project manager with Peterson Consulting, to put together an investigation report into the matter.
“If the third-party review reveals that a member of the design team, construction team, or our own staff deliberately installed the system inappropriately, appropriate actions will be taken by the Town. Given the several layers of approval that the system passed through, we’re expecting that this was most likely an innocent mistake,” Johnson said in an email.
If the line is found to be connected to the fire suppression system, Cloud said there’d be no charges on the water use and the hockey rink would be a non-issue.
Either way, Johnson asked that no information detailing the exchange between the city and town be made public until the town’s investigation is completed.
New pool rates?
Tension between city and town officials has also leaked into discussions about the Town of St. Albans’ pool reimbursement fund.
To use the City of St. Albans pool, town residents are charged an extra fee, but the Town of St. Albans has historically covered that cost by reimbursing the city through its recreation fund.
This summer, however, the city’s new year-round pool will be completed.
City officials expect the Town of St Albans to pay more because of the pool’s expanded schedule, but town and city officials haven’t been able to decide on a final number.
Cloud said there’s little information to go on to determine how many of St. Albans Town residents will use the pool, which leaves the two entities making estimates.
The Town of St. Albans, for example, initially agreed to increase its recreation reimbursement line-item by $15,000. Less than two weeks later, Deso recommended removing the increase.
During the board’s Jan. 19 meeting, selectboard member Erin Creley asked for clarification on the move.
“That probably warrants an executive session given that it's almost contractual with the city,” Deso said. “But there are developments there that should be discussed.”
The Town of St. Albans has kept such discussions off the books by citing state code that allows discussions about contractual agreements to be done in executive session. On Jan. 19, they talked for an hour and 10 minutes out of public view.
Since that time, the two entities have hashed out a new agreement concerning the new pool. In the proposal, the town has opted to cancel what it used to pay for entrance or membership fees. The town, however, will cover programming at the pool, such as swim lessons and fitness classes.
Johnson said in an email that she plans on talking about the latest agreement during the board’s Feb. 7 meeting before any decisions are confirmed about the move.
Back with the VCRD
While the town and city prepare for Town Meeting Day, Jenna Koloski – the VCRD’s community engagement and policy director – is still talking to officials about the program.
On the town side, she said she’s been trading emails with Frost, who – thanks to town policy – is not allowed to speak publicly to the media. The city’s contact has been Ward 4 Alderperson Mike McCarthy.
McCarthy spoke positively about the VCRD’s past work with other nearby towns, such as Swanton, Montgomery and Milton. The group specializes in organizing large community meetups that often bring in hundreds of people to discuss the larger vision for a community.
Koloski said the VCRD is still looking to work with St. Albans in such a capacity as the preliminary discussions continue with community leaders. With Frost declining to run for re-election to the selectboard, she’ll have to see who might be willing to push the initiative forward.
“There are lots of ways the city and town collaborate. I don’t see any barrier other than the old hatchets that need to be buried to have a positive forward conversation,” McCarthy said.
As these minor conflicts continue, the verdict is still out.
