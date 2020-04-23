FRANKLIN —Kim Gates of Franklin Telephone was surprised to learn she and her company had been mentioned during the Governor Phil Scott's press conference on Wednesday.
Public Service Commissioner June Tierney cited the company as an example of how Vermont companies are helping people get connected to the internet during this crisis.
Franklin Telephone set up a wifi hotspot at the Methodist Church in Franklin, which townspeople have been making use of, according to Gates.
They've also been helping cutomers troubleshoot issues with their internet connections. "We're Vermonters," said Gates. "We try to work out solutions."
"Customers are stressed," she added. "They're trying to do so much. They're working from home. The kids are home, and they aren't sure of their finances."
"We're trying to figure out who is struggling and what we can do for the community as a whole," Gates said. "That's small town Vermont."
Because of the virus, the company's small staff aren't going into people's homes, which has made helping customers more of a challenge.
Even without being able to go into homes, they've set some customers up with internet access who didn't have it before, and added phone service for a couple of people who didn't have it.
They've also taken advantage of the reduced traffic to hang 15,000 feet of fiber cable in the last month with a two-person crew. Once they're able to get into homes to work, they'll be able to upgrade customers to faster service, Gates said.
The company only has four employees: Gates, her husband, her cousin and Linda Hartman, who works in the office.
Right now, the office is closed and only Linda is working there, said Gates.
Often, people would stop in the office just to chat. People do call just to catch up, but that isn't new. "We always had that before," said Gates.