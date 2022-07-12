Amtrak, in conjunction with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT), is now selling Ethan Allen Express tickets for daily travel between Burlington and New York City including new stops in Vergennes and Middlebury, via Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, and through 1-800-USA-RAIL.
The extended service will depart Burlington daily at 10:10 a.m. and arrive in Moynihan Train Hall at New York Penn Station (NYP) in New York City at 5:45 p.m. Northbound, the Ethan Allen Express will depart NYP at 2:21 p.m. daily with arrival in Burlington at 9:55 p.m.
At 10:10 a.m. Friday, July 29 there will be a celebratory event at Burlington’s Union Station. The details, coming soon, will include $1 ticketed train fares within Vermont on the Ethan Allen Express, limited shuttle service on the day of the event for return transportation to Burlington from Vergennes for ticketed passengers, and 50% promotional fares on the Ethan Allen Express this summer.
“Passengers who want to experience the beauty, outdoor fun, and diverse offerings of Middlebury, Vergennes, and Burlington or travel to New York City can now do so sustainably, without traveling in bumper-to-bumper traffic, and while taking in some of the best views in the country via Amtrak,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “The extension of service to Burlington highlights the continued growing demand of train travel throughout this country, and we are proud to meet this demand with our partners at VTrans.”
“The State of Vermont has committed more than $115 million in state and federal resources, as well as decades of hard work by the Agency of Transportation and its partners, to complete this project,” said Governor Phil Scott. “All of us here in Vermont are grateful for the support of our federal Department of Transportation partners, our Congressional delegation, state legislators, and countless rail advocates to bring this service to fruition. We are very proud of the collaborative efforts and widespread support to deliver passenger train service from Vermont’s largest city to New York City.”
In addition to Burlington, the new stops will also include the beautifully restored historic Ferrisburgh-Vergennes Station, which includes ample parking for Amtrak passengers, and the Middlebury Station, which consists of an impressive covered platform across the tracks from the historic Middlebury Station.
“I am very proud of our Rail staff, planners, project managers, engineers, and Agency leadership, all of whose dedication to building the infrastructure necessary for Amtrak service between Burlington and New York City has made this important new service possible,” said Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn.
Vermont travelers and visitors can expect the same amenities onboard the Ethan Allen Express as they do on all other Amtrak trains, including free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, a café car, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and the option to take a bike with a reservation and $20 fee.
