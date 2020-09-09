September 10
St. Albans Town Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Zoom ID # 841 1807 6487 – For meeting password, contact Aj Johnson via email at a.johnson@stalbanstown.com
Agenda items of interest:
- Application of FCIDC requesting Site Plan Amendment at 0 Industrial Park Road, Lot 2 within the Industrial District
- Continued application of R.L. Vallee Inc. requesting Site Plan Amendment and Conditional Use Approval at 555 Fairfax Road in the Commercial District within a Designated Growth Center