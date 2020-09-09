St. Albans Town Hall, 8-25-2020

Town officials are looking for voter approval to build a new town hall in St. Albans Bay due to capacity and space limitations at their current offices in St. Albans's 120-year-old town hall.

 MICHAEL FRETT Staff Writer

September 10

St. Albans Town Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Zoom ID # 841 1807 6487 – For meeting password, contact Aj Johnson via email at a.johnson@stalbanstown.com

Agenda items of interest:

  • Application of FCIDC requesting Site Plan Amendment at 0 Industrial Park Road, Lot 2 within the Industrial District
  • Continued application of R.L. Vallee Inc. requesting Site Plan Amendment and Conditional Use Approval at 555 Fairfax Road in the Commercial District within a Designated Growth Center

