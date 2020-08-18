Highgate selectboard chair Sharon Bousquet, 3-5-2020

Sharon Bousquet, reelected as the chair of the Highgate selectboard during the board’s latest reorganizaiton, chairs the board’s March 5 meeting.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer

Highgate Regular Selectboard Meeting, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Highgate Arena 243 Gore Rd.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/96636431042

Or by phone - Dial in # 425-436-6365 Access code 188557

Agenda items of interest

  • VSP Update
  • NRPC, Communications Union District (CUD) discussion
  • Public Works: Rollo Rd Bids
  • Fire Department: Bylaw update, Fire Truck update
  • Recreation: HVAC Service RFP
  • Health Officer: Merry Souza
  • Treasurer: Check warrants, Set tax rate
  • Listers Office: Zoning Administrator – vacancy
  • Selectboard: Cherry Hill Property

