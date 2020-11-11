It's Veterans Day. There will be a socially distanced event in Taylor Park in St. Albans City at 11 a.m.
The COVID-19 surge around the country is reaching Vermont.
For the first time since July, a Vermont resident has succumbed to the disease, bringing the state's total deaths to 59.
Anyone traveling to Vermont from another state, whether they are a visitor or a returning Vermonter, will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days or for seven days with a negative COVID-19 test.
The state will begin compliance checks at businesses to insure COVID orders are being followed while state officials urge Vermonters to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and limit contact with those outside of their own household to members of one or two trusted households.
On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott spoke directly to those who have shunned masks and social distancing, asking them to consider the impact of their actions on others.
Students from BFA St. Albans honored veterans and the late Verne Colburn on Tuesday.
Wearing masks and covering the bells of the wind instruments, students performed two songs outside of the U.S. Passport Agency in downtown St. Albans in honor of the many veterans who work there.
The band was also honoring Verne Colburn, the longtime director of the BFA band who passed away this weekend.
Colburn taught multiple generations of St. Albans teens, leading the band from 1963 to 1996.
He also led the 40th National Guard Army Band.
Students from Enosburg and St. Albans have been recognized by the Vermont Youth Volleyball Association.
The VYVA announced its 2020 all stars.
Curious what $700,000 will buy you in Franklin County's real estate market?
Check out this home for sale in Franklin, complete with a stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings.
