Here's what you should know for Wednesday, along with a little light reading.
What life is like as a woman in public works.
Chantel Cline, a journeyman with the Agency of Transportation, talks about why she loves her job and the challenges of being in a profession where nearly all of her co-workers are men.
I voted by mail. How do I know if my ballot has been received?
A local voter asked us that very thing. Read our answer here.
In case you haven't seen it, the Messenger spoke with St. Albans City Clerk Curry Galloway about exactly what happens when ballots are received and how mailed-in ballots are counted.
Visit our Elections 2020 page for more answers to your election questions.
St. Albans Town talks policing.
St. Albans Town is making progress on its plans for a revised police commission to work with Sheriff Roger Langevin when he assumes patrol duties in the town on July 1.
Take a poetry break.
Have a moment away from the cold, dreary weather courtesy of some local poets.
That said, Gracie Clark, 16, of Fletcher, writes about the experience of climbing a tree.
Anthony Plante, of Richford, also 16, has a message for a family member in his poem, All the love.
Doris Newton, one of our senior community members, shares another of her works, this one looking forward to the Holidays coming up.
