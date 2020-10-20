Here's what you need to know as you start your day.
St. Albans City will be hosting Spooky Saturday this weekend.
The event is a little different this year, with attendees asked to get tickets in advance and trick or treating taking place in Taylor Park, rather than the full downtown.
Should it look like rain that afternoon, the event will be re-scheduled for Sunday.
Tickets are going fast, but you can still get them at the following downtown businesses: The Eloquent Page, The Main Squeeze, Moonshadows, Rail City Market and the Traveled Cup
Georgia has new leadership.
With Matt Crawford having stepped down from the board, because he was moving out of town, the Georgia selectboard had to appoint a new member and chair.
Scott St. Onge, who joined the board last year, will take over as chair.
The selectboard and planning commission are continuing their discussions of shifting to a development review board for reviewing zoning decisions. The issue will likely come before the public on Town Meeting Day.
Northwestern Medical Center reports co-workers of infected staff person have tested negative for COVID-19.
The hospital reported its first case of COVID-19 in a staff person last week.
NMC reports the staff person followed all infection prevention protocols and no one else on the staff has become infected.
