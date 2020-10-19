St. Albans man publishes first novel
Local author Jim Stiles has released his first novel, Rough Road, in which the teenage protagonists cope with climate change and the havoc it's wrought.
There is, as the title implies, a “rough road” for some of its characters. Some see poverty, Stiles said. Others meet environmental disasters Stiles said were “entirely plausible” in northeastern Vermont.
“Throughout this book, there are some bumps in the road,” Stiles said. “Enough hard things happen to the protagonists… but they’re moving forward and trust that what they’re doing is going to help others and themselves.”
Gov. Phil Scott addresses COVID case increase
On Friday, Gov. Phil Scott addressed new COVID-19 cases appearing around the state, including cases connected to an ice arena in Central Vermont, as well as the state's first known case of transmission within an elementary school.
Officials also revealed a new program allowing those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 to access college courses for free.
Scott has also extended his emergency order for another month.
Franklin County girls teams have a good weekend
The Enosburg girls soccer team hosted BFA Fairfax on Friday, for a close, but muddy game, while the Enosburg girls volleyball team held senior night.
The Thunderbirds played Danville, also in soccer, and the Comets took on Colchester High School.
