ST. ALBANS — Three more inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility here have tested positive for COVID-19, the Dept. of Corrections announced Monday morning.
One inmate was part of the initial round of testing done at the facility on April 8-9, after three staff and an inmate tested positive for the disease. Another was showing symptoms when admitted to the facility. Both have been placed in negative pressure cells to isolate them from the rest of the population at Northwest.
Results are still pending for one inmate at the facility.
So far 38 inmates at the facility have tested positive, 36 of whom are still incarcerated. Most have been relocated to the Northeast State Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, which has been set up to quarantine COVID-19 positive inmates.
Those inmates remaining at Northwest are isolated in the negative pressure cells which prevent the air they breathe from recirculating through the facility.
The department also reported that one inmate awaiting tests results at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt. was negative for COVID – 19.
Update: This story was updated Monday at 5:00 p.m. to reflect an additional DOC statement about another positive test result bringing the total to 38.