The Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) Incorporators held their annual meeting on November 10, 2020 via teleconferencing and elected three new members to the NMC Board of Directors.
Two St. Albans Town residents, Erin Creley and Collen Kohaut were appointed to the board, along with Bakersfield resident Matthew Habendank.
Creley, of St. Albans Town, has served as the St. Albans District Director of the Vermont Department of Health since early 2020. Prior to taking on that role, she worked for OneCare Vermont in a quality improvement role and at Blue Cross Blue Shield in a compliance role. These roles provide her with valuable insights into local community need and the Vermont healthcare system.
“Rural hospitals are under threat in the US and Vermont, yet the need for the services these hospitals provide is not going away,” said Creley in her application. “NMC provides vial care and vital jobs in our region and I want to contribute my experience, knowledge, and perspective to the long-term success of NMC for our community.”
Creley also serves on the St. Albans Town Planning Commission and the St. Albans Town Selectboard.
Kohaut, of St. Albans Town, is the owner and Administrator of Suncrest Healthcare Communities. “I have lived in this community my whole life and own and operate healthcare facilities,” said Kohaut in her application. “I bring a business and healthcare background of 25 years and I understand the importance of having a strong hospital in the heart of the community.”
Kohaut also serves on the Board of Franklin County Industrial Development, Franklin County Home Health Agency, and OneCare Vermont.
Habedank, of Bakersfield, is a Behavioral Analyst and Administrator at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services. He is a former recipient of the statewide Sbardellati Award for Excellence and Innovation in School-based Mental Health Services.
“The move to value based payment for healthcare is one that will require a change in the way the hospital approaches both care and engagement with the community,” said Habedank in his application. “The decisions that are made I the next three years have the potential to reshape the system for many years to come … Helping to ensure that collaboration and partnership to foster this care are part of this discussion is what really drives my interest.”
Habedank is involved in his home community of Bakersfield, especially with the school, and has coached youth sports.
“We are pleased to have these three community leaders join the NMC board,” said Jerry Barbini, NMC’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Their expertise, experiences, and perspectives will be important as the hospital continues to move forward with enhancing quality of care and ensuring financial stability. We would also like to recognize our outgoing board members Janet McCarthy, Dr. Marietta Scholten, and Dr. Lorne Babb for their service and leadership.”
In addition, Dawn Bugbee of South Hero, the retired Chief Financial Officer of Green Mountain Power, was approved to resume her service on the NMC board. Bugbee had formally stepped off the NMC Board in early 2020 to serve as Interim Chief Administrative Officer at NMC during the recruitment of the hospital's new Chief Executive Officer. Bugbee will be leaving her interim role in December, with her return to the board beginning in January of 2021. Also, John Casavant and Karyn Rocheleau of the NMC board were voted in for their second three-year terms, with the bylaws allowing for three consecutive three-year terms.
The iIncorporators also elected their officers for the coming year: Edward J. Tyler, III, as Chair and Steve Marshall as Vice Chair. They also added Lisa Hango and Dr. Marietta Scholten to their Nominating Committee. The NMC Incorporators are a group of up to 150 individuals from across northwestern Vermont who are responsible for the election of the NMC Board of Directors and the approval of NMC’s bylaws.
The incoporators serve as an important connection to the community for NMC, providing insight and advocacy to help further NMC’s mission of providing exceptional care.
For more information on the NMC Incorporators, please call NMC Community Relations at 524-1280.
