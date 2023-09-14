ENSOBURGH — While serving court orders to evict tenants from the Pleasant Street Apartments in Enosburgh, Franklin County Sheriff deputies cited three people on drug charges Wednesday morning, Sept. 13.
They are Brandon Bergeron, Cassandra Sweet and Scott Burton.
Upon arrival, deputies identified and arrested Bergeron, who was known to have outstanding warrants for two counts of cocaine sales, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of cruelty to animals.
According to police, deputies also found Bergeron in possession of a controlled substance, for which he was charged. Sweet and Burton were also at the residence and were found to be in possession of drugs.
Sweet was charged with impeding police and possession of heroin, crack cocaine and stimulants. Burton was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
