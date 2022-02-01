ENOSBURG FALLS — Three candidates have come out on top as final considerations for the high school’s new leader, with one coming from their own administration.
Enosburg Falls High School’s principal, Joseph Donarum’s retirement was unanimously — albeit bittersweetly — approved by the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union in November, and Superintendent Lynn Cota told the Messenger that Donarum was leaving big shoes to fill.
“Joseph has been a really wonderful principal to lead us through our experience over the last three school years,” said Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Lynn Cota. “He has a compassionate, relationship-driven approach. (This experience) has been hard for everyone. Joseph has a way of connecting with people and building trusting relationships, and he helped our community weather this storm. He was the perfect leader to take us through. ”
Donarum was principal at EFHS for the past three years, which would serve to be some of the most difficult years in the history of education. Now that his ship was stable and his students safe, Donarum will pass the torch to another educator, and the students will help pick them.
“Each one of the candidates has admirable qualities and would do an outstanding job as the new head of EFHS,” Cota said. “We have incredible candidates to choose from.”
Stakeholder screening
Beginning this Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m., students will visit three classrooms at the school, each with a candidate inside. They will meet the candidates, ask questions, and delivery feedback to their teachers and administrators. Cota called the student input “essential” to establishing a healthy culture and climate in their school.
“(The students) are the center of everything we do,” Cota said. “We want this to be a school where all of our students can feel a place of belonging. A place where they can learn and grow, that’s comfortable for everyone. It’s important that we listen to their ideas.”
From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., staff will take their turn, and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. parents and community members will be allowed to take theirs.
Cota said afterwards, the board will receive summary data to help make their final decision. While it will likely be made Thursday night, Cota said contract negotiations may delay any official announcement until next week.
“(The feedback is) one of my favorite parts of the process,” Cota said. “Seeing how the stakeholders respond to each of the candidates. I’m looking forward to this.”
The candidates
Maggie Cavazos
Cavazos is the school’s only internal candidate, and is currently the school’s Personalization Coordinator. Cavazos heads up the Flexible Pathways Academy at Enosburg Falls High School. She helps design and execute learning plans and experiences for students who look for a less traditional learning experience which can incorporate online courses and extended learning opportunities.
She’s in her sixth year in FNESU.
Harrison Shulman
A graduate of the University of Vermont, Shulman is currently in Ecuador. He has spent much of his professional career overseas as a Diplima Program Coordinator and Service Learning coordinator for International Baccalaureate schools, which entailed many of the same duties as an assistant principal.
Matthew Webb
Webb is an instructional coach from Winooski middle and high school, as well as a teacher leader. The focus of his work has largely been proficiency-based learning methods and models which he teaches to other educators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.