MONTPELIER – After agreeing to sidestep federal guidelines and bolstering staffing, state officials reported having cleared most of the logjam of unprocessed unemployment claims beleaguering Vermont’s unemployment system.
According to Vermont’s interim labor commissioner, Michael Harrington, the roughly 34,000 unemployment claims bottlenecking the state’s unemployment system had been whittled to less than 10,000 claims remaining unprocessed by the end of the weekend.
Approximately 8,300 Vermonters with unresolved claims as of Sunday were expected to receive a $1,200 check authorized by Gov. Phil Scott Friday as a means to guarantee emergency funds for Vermonters left unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic fallout.
Under increasing public scrutiny for failing to keep up with the overwhelming number of unemployment claims filed in COVID-19’s wake, the Scott administration announced Friday it would be sidestepping certain federal rules governing the unemployment process to address a growing backlog.
Scott had also attached a deadline as well, requiring the backlog to be cleared by Saturday night with the caveat that Vermonters who claims were still unprocessed would be receiving the $1,200 check.
A subsequent statement from the labor department clarified the $1,200 sent out Sunday to those with pending unemployment claims were claimants’ first two $600 unemployment payments authorized under the CARES Act – the federal government’s $2.2 trillion relief bill.
For most claimants receiving the payment, the payment will not cover full amount owed, which will be released once their claim is eventually processed, according to the labor department.
Most Vermonters receiving unemployment insurance will receive the $600 in addition to state unemployment benefits once their claim is processed.
“For the last few weeks, I know how difficult and frustrating it’s been for too many as they repeatedly try to get through to the unemployment office, especially for those who were waiting for their first check,” Scott said during a Monday press conference.
On Friday, the labor department had reported that its system had flagged more than 34,000 unemployment claims for filing errors that, under normal circumstances, the labor department would be required to address per federal regulations before processing the unemployment claim.
According to Scott, sidestepping certain federal rules had allowed the state to process 20,000 unemployment claims that, before Friday, were still awaiting approval.
“Because there are risks to federal funding, we’d hoped these issues would be resolved through the normal process,” Scott said Monday, defending the decision. “But it became crystal clear to most that this was not happening fast enough.”
According to Harrington, there were somewhere between 1,000 and 3,000 claims with severe enough errors to warrant the labor department’s follow-up once the wider tsunami of unemployment claims with “low-level issues” were addressed.
“There are some people who still have issues on their claims,” Harrington said. “These were, for us, issues we could not waive.”
The Scott administration is also seeking to continue expanding capacity at the labor department for processing unemployment claims, with 50 staff members from other agencies and another 50 contracted workers coming onboard to take calls in the labor department’s call center.
According to Harrington, the additional staff brings the call center’s total staff to 150 and brings the total number of workers on hand for processing unemployment claims to 200.
While state officials said the labor department could bring on more staff as needed, Harrington said the department was close to being at the level needed for addressing the surge of unemployment calls currently reaching the labor department.
“We still have work ahead of us, but I think we have methods in place to expedite some of these,” Harrington said. “In terms of bandwidth and capacity, I think we’re certainly getting there with the call center and will move through these issues as soon as we can.”
After gubernatorial orders closed most businesses in response to COVID-19, unemployment numbers surged in Vermont, with officials reporting more than 70,000 Vermonters having applied for unemployment since March – handily smashing 2008 recession-era records.
Vermont has trended closely to the rest of the U.S., where, in bids to stymie COVID-19’s spread according to health officials’ recommendations, governors have issued “stay home” orders shuttering most businesses and resulting in a record 22 million Americans applying for unemployment insurance.
While COVID-19, a respiratory disease spread by a highly contagious coronavirus, will result in only mild to moderate symptoms for most people diagnosed with the disease, some cases can result in severe and even life-threatening health complications.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 816 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, with the state’s health department attributing 38 deaths to medical complications from the disease.