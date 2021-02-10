RICHFORD -- For someone who’s thinking about starting their own congregation or is looking for a unique commercial or residential space, this church in Richford could be the spot.
Listed for $119,000 by Dianna Benoit-Kittell of the Clarity Real Estate Team, it sits on 0.54 acres of beautiful land with garden space and natural shade. Located at 43 Church Street, the property has been on the market since mid-December.
The church was built in 1883 and has stained glass windows, an open floor plan, and gorgeous wood finishes. There are 831 square feet of finished space and a full, unfinished basement.
It's close to VT Route 139 with Richford Junior Senior High School, the Richford Fire Department, and the Richford Post Office all nearby.
See the listing by visiting neren.com and searching for MLS ID number 4841796.
