Congratulations to these 5 Franklin County families!
Baby’s name: Ryder James Stevens
Gender: Male
Date of Birth: 9/13/22
Mother’s name: Danielle Hogan
Father’s name: Jonathan Stevens
Town: Sheldon
Baby’s name: Mariah Mae Desrochers
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 9/21/22
Mother’s name: Megan Lynn Hurlbut
Father’s name: Jacob Michael Desrochers
Town: Highgate
Baby’s name: Foryst Marion Dot Allard
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 9/22/22
Mother’s name: Lacy Laughlin
Father’s name: Jeremy Michael Allard
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s name: Willow Lynn Greenwood
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 9/24/22
Mother’s name: Destiny Bray
Father’s name: Nicholas Scott Greenwood
Town: Fairfield
Baby’s name: Josiah Sidney Leigh
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 9/25/22
Mother’s name: Ashley Leigh
Father’s name: Chad Michael Leigh
Town: Bakersfield
