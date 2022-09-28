Birth announcements

Congratulations to these 5 Franklin County families!

  1. Baby’s name: Ryder James Stevens

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: 9/13/22

Mother’s name: Danielle Hogan

Father’s name: Jonathan Stevens

Town: Sheldon 

  1. Baby’s name: Mariah Mae Desrochers

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 9/21/22

Mother’s name: Megan Lynn Hurlbut

Father’s name: Jacob Michael Desrochers

Town: Highgate

  1. Baby’s name: Foryst Marion Dot Allard

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 9/22/22

Mother’s name: Lacy Laughlin

Father’s name: Jeremy Michael Allard

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s name: Willow Lynn Greenwood

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 9/24/22

Mother’s name: Destiny Bray

Father’s name: Nicholas Scott Greenwood

Town: Fairfield

  1. Baby’s name: Josiah Sidney Leigh

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 9/25/22

Mother’s name: Ashley Leigh

Father’s name: Chad Michael Leigh

Town: Bakersfield

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation