Congratulations to these 5 Franklin County families!
Baby’s name: Ryder James Wescott
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 9/14/22
Mother’s name: Jesika Deyette
Father’s name: Thomas Wescott
Town: St. Albans
Baby’s name: Meredith May Leach
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 9/14/22
Mother’s name: Liz Leach
Father’s name: Matt Leach
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s name: Emily Mae Laroche
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 9/14/22
Mother’s name: Hannah Choiniere Laroche
Father’s name: Josh Adam Laroche
Baby’s name: Angel Lily Clark
Gender: Female
Date of birth: 9/14/22
Mother’s name: Tamika Lynn Clark
Father’s name: Robert John Walker Brazie
Town: Enosburg Falls
Baby’s name: Rextyn Walker Leach
Gender: Male
Date of birth: 9/14/22
Mother’s name: Ashley Robtoy
Father’s name: Malcom Walker Leach
Town: Franklin
