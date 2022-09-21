Birth announcements

Congratulations to these 5 Franklin County families! 

  1. Baby’s name: Ryder James Wescott

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 9/14/22

Mother’s name: Jesika Deyette

Father’s name: Thomas Wescott

Town: St. Albans

  1. Baby’s name: Meredith May Leach

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 9/14/22

Mother’s name: Liz Leach

Father’s name: Matt Leach

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s name: Emily Mae Laroche

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 9/14/22

Mother’s name: Hannah Choiniere Laroche

Father’s name: Josh Adam Laroche

  1. Baby’s name: Angel Lily Clark

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 9/14/22

Mother’s name: Tamika Lynn Clark

Father’s name: Robert John Walker Brazie

Town: Enosburg Falls

  1. Baby’s name: Rextyn Walker Leach

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 9/14/22

Mother’s name: Ashley Robtoy

Father’s name: Malcom Walker Leach

Town: Franklin

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation