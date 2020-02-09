The St. Albans Recreation Dept. offers events for the whole family. You don’t need to be a St. Albans resident to take part. Scholarships are available. To register or learn more visit: www.stalbansrec.com or call the office at 802-524-1500 x 268
What’s going on this week:
Monday – Friday, Feb. 10-14
Afternoon Fun — A fun, active afternoon of activities for your kids after school. Grades K-8 Mon-Thurs 3-5:30 p.m. (Late pick up available for 6 p.m.) PreK Mon-Thurs 2-5:30 p.m. (late pick up available for 6 p.m.).
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Valentine Sweet Treat Cooking Class for kids and adults — 2 different classes 3:45-5:00 p.m. & 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Barlow Street Community Center Presented by The Clean Spoon. $20 res, $29 non-res
Snowboard lessons at Hard’ack Recreation Area 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Yoga with Nicole, St. Albans City Hall Auditorium, 12-1 p.m. $10 residents, $13 non-res
Dance & Tumble with Rachel Bilodeau of Studio 3 for 3-5 year olds. 4:45 — 5:30 p.m. – see registration info below.
Swim Team Training with Coach Isaac Bashaw, Branon’s Pool, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
12th Annual Father Daughter Gala & Silent Auction, St. Albans City Hall Auditorium, 6 — 8:30 p.m.
Guitar Fundamentals with John Nichols, Barlow Street Community Center 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Birding Essentials with Bird Diva Bridget Butler, Barlow Street Community Center, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Square Dance Lessons & Dancing! 6:30-8:30 pm Thursdays at City Hall Auditorium — $4 per person, residents, $6 non-res or $10 max per family for residents, $15 max non-res. Both lessons and dancing each evening with some Contra Dancing mixed in as well. All abilities. Singles Welcome! Maple Squares with Steve & Deb Desrosiers.
Friday, Feb. 14
Nordic Ski Lessons at Hard’ack Recreation Area 3:45-5:00 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Open Gym at St. Albans City Hall Auditorium – Join us for the bouncy house, tunnels, blocks and more!
Winter Carnival Fireworks in Taylor Park at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Winter Carnival at Hard’ack – A Full day of FREE family Fun at Hard’ack including a Winter Wonderland Walk with Bridget Butler, Snow Shoe Trek with Lille Bowler, Lots of Games and contests for kids, A Visit from Prancer of Vermont Reindeer Farm, Sugar on Snow, Free BBQ sponsored by the Elks Club, Nature Scavenger Hunt, S’mores, Hot Cocoa, Sledding, Skiing, Snowboarding, Lolly pop races, Horse Drawn Sleigh Rides, JW Ryan’s Ice Bar, Announcement of the Snowman/Sculpture contest, and the Duct Tape Derby! And we have snow!!!!
Regster now for:
Swim Team Training — Wednesdays, 4:30-5:30 pm -Geared towards swimmers who swim competitively or have an interest to do so. Training will be held at Branon’s Pool on North Main St. in St. Albans. Program focuses on endurance, speed, conditioning and stroke refinement. Program will not be held on days where there is no school. A great opportunity for swimmers to maintain their fitness/swimming level and exercise all winter. Coach: Isaac Bashaw $14 per session for residents, $20 for non-res.
Birding Essentials with Bridget Butler — This set of classes will help you develop your skills as a birder or backyard bird watcher! Sign up for one or all four sessions for a discount. Class size is limited. $25 per class for residents, $35 non-res
Learning to Listen — Feb. 13,
This session will prepare you for the spring arrival of migratory birds. We’ll break down how to listen to birdsong and build your repertoire and skill base for identifying birds by song.
Interpreting Bird Behavior — March 12
There are times when a behavior is all you need to identify a bird! Learn how to interpret what you’re seeing and apply it to identify different bird species. We’ll also look at how understanding bird behavior can add another layer to your experience as a birder.
Bird Tech: Using Apps & eBird — April 9
Sharing your birding observations is good for science and for the birds! We’ll learn how to create an eBird account to capture our bird sightings and we’ll learn how to use eBird as a tool for finding different birding spots and bird species. We’ll also explore a number of apps that can enhance your time in the field & your backyard.
February Vacation Camp & March Mini Camp — 2/24-2/28 & 3/2 & 3/3 Looking for a fun, active day for your kids when they’re off from school? Send them to Vacation Day Camp! The St. Albans Recreation Department provides day camp options on school breaks and teacher in-services days. We provide fun for kids from Kindergarten all the way to 8th grade. They’ll have a blast playing games, making new friends (and seeing old ones), making great arts/ crafts, hitting up the movies, going on field trips, and having great entertainment presentations. Dress for the weather because we’ll be spending part of each day outdoors. Pack a good lunch and snacks to keep fueled up for all this fun. Full week $185 res, $235 non, 2 days $104 res, $134 non,
Homemade Bone Broth & Vegetable Stock Cooking Class – With Sarah Auer – Saturday Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Learn the art and health benefits of making your own beef bone broth and chicken or vegetable stock. Broths and stocks are versatile ingredients essential in the kitchen. The traditional method of using every part of the animal or leftover vegetable scraps to make a restorative and delicious product is simple and easy. This hands-on class will introduce you to the ingredients necessary and process used to create nourishing broths and stocks. $25 res, $35 non
Dog Classes with Deb Helfrich
- – St. Albans City Hall Auditorium Dog/Puppy Essentials — Tuesdays 2/18-3/24 6-7p.m. This class shows you how to have a happy, confident, well-behaved dog. It consists of 3 important skills: practical straight-up obedience (don’t drag me down the street, come when I call, etc.), life skills (don’t jump on my friends, chill out, etc.), and understanding your dog’s body language. What you get: My simple 4-step approach for teaching your dog almost anything; course booklet and weekly training guides; force-free training; ongoing free email/phone support after the class ends; and a student-focused instructor with 20+ years’ experience teaching people and dogs. - $145 residents, $176 non-res
Therapy Dog Academy – 2/18-3/24 7:15-8:15pm So, your dog wants to be a therapy dog? Well, we’ve got a course for that! This 6-week course gives dogs and handlers the necessary skills for taking a therapy dog test, working safely and effectively as a therapy dog team on duty, and developing a close working relationship with your dog. The course is suitable for those: working toward therapy dog certification; already working as a therapy dog team but wanting to develop new skills or hone existing ones; and looking for skills useful for working with his/her dog in public. Deb has been a therapy dog handler since the mid-1990s, has had 6 therapy dog partners over the years, and has directed a large therapy dog certification and training program since 2005. $150 res, $195 non-res
YoungSTAR Performers Theater – Thursdays 3/5 – 4/17 6-7 p.m. Barlow Street Community Center — A theater group just for kids ages 5 — 11. In each one hour class we’ll work on stage directions, voice projection and movement. Kids will receive some basic instruction but we’ll be learning a lot through theatre games, skits and group activities. At the end of 7 weeks we’ll have “Skit Night” for family and friends; performing on the City Hall Stage. This class is geared for kids who want to try their hand at acting, no prior experience is required. $80 residents, $105 non-resident
Nerf Games! Wed. Feb. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. St. Albans City Hall Auditorium — The Nerf games program is designed for young players, from grade 2 through 8, to be able to participate in a fun team building environment with specific objectives to build skills such as strategic thinking, respect, honesty, relationship building, helping, sharing, etc in a fun game environment. Roles can be formed to accomplish each of the objectives and referee’s are there during these games to help facilitate honesty and to make sure everyone is playing by the rules of the game. $10 residents, $15 non-res.