SWANTON — When you don’t see 6th grader Emily Walke blocking the defensive end of the Swanton Royals’ soccer field, you’ll find her washing other peoples’ shoes.
Two years ago, the Walke family was living in Watertown, NY when they heard about a local woman running a soccer cleat drive, calling it Cleats 4 Feet.
And upon moving to Swanton, the Walkes decided they would bring the shoe drive to their new hometown.
“Soccer shoes are expensive,” Emily Walke, the 11 year old Swanton Cleats 4 Feet chief executive officer, said. “This helps people who don’t have the money to buy expensive cleats.”
Starting a movement
Emily has been playing soccer for seven years and said she knows good sports equipment can be hard to come by.
Watching other members of her community struggle with sports gear costs in order to play, Emily decided to reignite the Cleats 4 Feet movement in Swanton to help others access high-quality sports equipment at no-cost about one month ago.
Emily said she started with making a Facebook page and setting up two donation boxes: one at her house at 86 St. Albans Rd. in Swanton and one at the Swanton Recreation Commission at 16 Jewett St.
Emily was shocked when, over the course of one week, her campaign was gaining steam.
1 of 10
Cleats for Feet.JPG
Emily Walke shows off her collections of cleats, which are all for pick-up cost-free. Donations for disinfectant and sponges are accepted. (Kate Barcellos)
Emily Walke shows off her collections of cleats, which are all for pick-up cost-free. Donations for disinfectant and sponges are accepted. (Kate Barcellos)
Cleats to be cleaned.JPG
Cleats waiting to be cleaned in Emily Walke's garage. (Kate Barcellos)
Emily Walke is a 6th-grader running her own sports shoe drive.JPG
Emily Walke presents her shiny, clean selection.JPG
Emily Walke shows off her cleaning station in her home garage. .JPG
Swanton Cleats 4 Feet CEO Emily Walke showed The Messenger her shoe-cleaning station. (Kate Barcellos)
Emily Walke's box of cleats.JPG
Emily Walke spends her time cleaning, disinfecting and scrubbing donated athletic shoes clean so that others like her can have a chance to find their favorite sport. (Kate Barcellos)
Free used, good-quality cleats.JPG
Emily Walke has boxes loaded with donated shoes, every one of which she hand-cleans, sanitizes and gives away. (Kate Barcellos)
Many have donates to Emily walke's box of cleats.JPG
Emily Walke has dozens of shoes waiting for her steady hand at her home drop off site and at the Swanton Recreational Department. (Kate Barcellos)
More cleats inside Emily's garage.JPG
Donated cleats, golf shoes and sneakers await Emily Walke's brush and their new homes. (Kate Barcellos)
Walke has a way of shining up cleats like brand new.JPG
Bright, shiny cleats await their new home at Emily Walke's family garage. (Kate Barcellos)
Building momentum
A week after her campaign launched, the Swanton Recreation Commission had a surprise for Emily.
“Like, three huge boxes full,” Emily said. “There was a lot...I felt excited.”
Every shoe that comes through Emily’s workshop is hand-scrubbed, laces cleaned, interior and exterior washed, deodorized and sanitized, and they’re placed on display.
The cleats look like new once they’ve received Emily’s care, and her father Michael said right before soccer season they saw the recreational community rush for shoes.
“We did close to seventy pairs of cleats in our first month,” Emily said.
As of Tuesday, Emily’s Cleats 4 Feet had 38 followers on Facebook, and her garage is home to many large boxes of cleats waiting to be cleaned. Emily said she intends to present the refurbished cleats at open houses, recreational events and in her home garage for whoever needs a pair, free of charge.
A year-round job
Despite soccer season already being underway and fall coming into full-swing, Emily said she’s still seeing donation after donation of all types of athletic shoes fill the boxes at her house and the Recreation Commission.
And she’s not stopping anytime soon: Emily said her organization will be scrubbing shoes through the winter and into spring,and will be accepting all types of athletic shoes in addition to soccer cleats.
“I get golf shoes, basketball shoes, indoor soccer shoes,” Emily said. “I’ll be continuing this [shoe drive].”
While Emily has contemplated the idea of expanding her movement, she said for the time being Cleats 4 Feet is going to be her side gig.
