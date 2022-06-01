RICHFORD — Selectboard Chair Linda Collins resigned on March 21 after a formal complaint accused her of abusing power in a selectboard meeting earlier this year. Collins had served on the board for 12 years.
In a Feb. 7 meeting, resident and educator Levi Irish presented a letter to the Richford selectboard accusing Collins of overturning a majority vote to put a referendum on retail cannabis on the ballot for this year’s Town Meeting Day.
Irish claimed Collins put undue requirements — a petition — on allowing the ballot item, in a bid to stall a public vote on the issue. Irish also claimed Collins did this outside of a formal meeting without notifying members of the selectboard.
Retail cannabis eventually made it on on this year’s Town Meeting Day ballot, but Richford residents voted it down this year. If it had been approved by voters, the measure would have allowed retail cannabis businesses to begin sales in October.
The selectboard voted to put retail cannabis on the ballot on Jan. 20, but residents at a Feb. 7 meeting said they had received correspondence stating that the decision had been overturned.
Residents at the meeting said the impression they’d received from Collins was that a petition was required to get retail cannabis on the ballot and voiced frustration at the unneeded efforts spent on compiling one. Collins maintained that she previously wasn’t aware that the motion, having been voted in by the selectboard, did not require a petition from the public.
In her resignation letter, Collins said she actually voted against the item being on the ballot without a petition.
“I am fully aware that a petition does not need to be presented if the SB agrees, however, this article was already defeated in a prior vote, so I felt they needed a petition,” she said.
Irish alleged that the town clerk, Kiley Deuso, had informed her that she would consult Collins on whether Irish needed a petition to get cannabis on the ballot this year. Irish said Deuso came back and told her she in fact needed a petition.
In her resignation letter, Collins referenced the incident as being one that undermined her as a resident and chairperson and said the decision to ask for a petition rested on Deuso and not on her.
“The Town Clerk made the decision to have them petition, but apparently it was my fault even though, last year, I voted yes on the proposal,” Collins said. “One thing I can't tolerate is having my character questioned, especially with false information … Please understand that you need to replace me as a selectboard member, health officer, emergency services coordinator and drug testing coordinator. I left a folder on your desk with information on running meetings.”
Andrew Pond is now the chair of the selectboard. Other members include Vice Chair Sheri Paquette, Tim Green, Wallace Steinhour and Alan Fletcher.
At the Feb. 7 meeting, Irish said she would like to see the board work on a policy around conflicts of interest and ethical conduct, an effort that she thinks would prevent future issues.
