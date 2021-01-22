SHELDON SPRINGS — A farmhouse on Mill Street in Sheldon Springs, that was listed just last week, is ready for its next owner’s personal touch.
This three-bedroom home is on a private lot with four parking spaces, and it’s close to the post office and the rest of town. It has lots of charm and is rather affordable.
Listed by Brian French Real Estate for $184,500, 650 Mill St. has natural gas heating, a lovely, covered front porch for outdoor entertaining and relaxation, and a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet. While the structure is a bit older than others in the area — being built in 1880 — the windows and roof are newer, and it’s been rewired and insulated.
The home also comes with a detached barn and a second outbuilding.
650 Mill Street details
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 1
- Parking: Off street, 4 spaces
- Year built: 1880
- Construction: Wood frame
- Square feet: 1,268
- Heat fuel: Natural gas through baseboards
- Sewer: Public sewer
- Acreage: 0.5
- Driveway: Gravel
- MLS number: 4844424
