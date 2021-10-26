EAST BERKSHIRE — A glass of wine, a game of chess and a spell by the fire await any who visit Barn Owl Bistro and Goods beginning next month.
Inside the old East Berkshire Pond Stores, patrons will find a building restored to her former glory — complete with penny candies, an ice cream bar, picnics to-go and hosts of Vermont goods.
When Heidi LeVell, who moved with her family to Vermont from California, bought the property in 2017, she looked past the dust and debris and saw the potential for a community hub, where anyone could seek refuge in a cup of tea or coffee.
“We bought this entire property for this building right here,” LeVell told the Messenger. “We wanted the perfect combination of a country store and a cafe.”
A former antiques appraiser and historic building restorer, LeVell has completely remade the local landmark. The floors have been painted and a pellet stove installed, and lively green plants hang from wine glass racks attached to the ceiling.
The former doctor’s office is now outfitted with antique Italian soda bottles and coffee glasses. Jars of toppings sit atop the Kingdom Creamery ice cream bar, and Vermont and USA-made home decor, antiques, books and trinkets are stacked in the corners and on refinished tables.
When Barn Owl Bistro and Goods opens next month, customers can enjoy breakfast, lunch, brunches and take-home suppers, as well as wine, cocktails and coffee drinks Wednesday through Sunday. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options will also be served.
“It’s designed so locals have a place to go,” LeVell said.
Moving to Vermont
While living in Vermont has always been a dream for the LeVell family, the forest fires of northern California drove them here officially almost five year ago after too many lungfuls of toxic smoke.
“You couldn’t even garden because the smoke was so thick,” LeVell said. “There is no water.”
In 2016, the LeVell family visited Pidgeon Hill Farm, a wedding venue in East Berkshire while visiting friends in Montgomery. On May 2, 2017, the LeVells arrived in Vermont as the new caretakers of the venue and farm, which includes the old Pond Stores as well as several other buildings.
“This was a unicorn,” LeVell said of the general store. “You do not find old general stores on properties like this.”
It was only once they arrived and began to unpack that the LeVells discovered why they felt so drawn to Vermont: records of her family history in Franklin County dating back into the 1700s were found accidentally while settling in and unloading suitcases.
“I had no idea,” LeVell said. “My roots had been here the entire time.”
Transforming the store
The closures of COVID-19 provided LeVell the perfect opportunity to gut and renovate the old general and feed store into the multi-use shop of her dreams.
During it’s better years, the general store served as a doctor’s office and antique store, but had fallen on hard times and was filled with discarded furniture and haggard antiques.
“We filled an entire Dumpster four times,” said Heidi’s daughter, Zoe LeVell. “There was a lot of stuff.”
Electrical wiring needed to be replaced, floors needed to be painted and a ramp needed to be installed to bring the store up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
In order to do that, the LeVells needed to build a connecting “tiny-house”-style building in between the old general store and feed store so the ramp could be built next to the parking lot.
Even though brand new plumbing was installed, a deck was built and the buildings were structurally reinforced, LeVell said the family tried to keep as much of the history as they could.
“It's been nine months of solid work with crews,” she said.
While her experience as an antiques appraiser and historic building restorer helped in creating a master plan, the project was a family effort.
The LeVells plan to host weddings beginning next year, catered on-site if wanted. In the future, they hope to continue renovating the property and host events.
“We want this to be a place where anyone can come and enjoy local, good-quality food,” she said.
