1057 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

This home located in Enosburg Falls, is a rustic beauty with owned solar panels and a pool that is also within driving distance of local ski areas. The house is made in a wooded, log cabin style and is sure to charm visitors.

1057 Boston Post Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

1 of 11
There is a bathroom on each floor and a master suite with incredible views of the mountains. An insulated 3 car garage also provides room for storage or a place to practice hobbies.

The details

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)

Price: $399,000

Square Feet: 2,866

HIGHLIGHTS: mountain view, owned solar panels, pool

Listed by Paul Martin of M Realty

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you