This home located in Enosburg Falls, is a rustic beauty with owned solar panels and a pool that is also within driving distance of local ski areas. The house is made in a wooded, log cabin style and is sure to charm visitors.
The details
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 half)
Price: $399,000
Square Feet: 2,866
HIGHLIGHTS: mountain view, owned solar panels, pool
Listed by Paul Martin of M Realty
