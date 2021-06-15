Two teachers from Georgia Elementary and Middle School received a combined $111 from Sonic Drive-In and private donors from national education nonprofit website DonorsChoose to support school projects.
Sonic Drive-In matched 50 percent of each donation received on the site, for a total of $1.5 million, supporting 7000 teacher requests around the United States.
School teacher Mrs. Gray received funding for her project Walter Dean Myers Books which will provide more books for her students to read in the classroom.
School teacher Mrs. Harvey received funding for her project It IS Rocket Science - for Beginners which will help buy rocket launching and experiment kits for students to learn more about outer space.
Matching the donations was part of Sonic Drive-In’s Limeades for Learning initiative which has donated more than $19 million to public school teachers and helped more than 36,000 teachers.
The program has impacted nearly 7.4 million students in public schools nationwide since 2009.
