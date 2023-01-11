ST. ALBANS — The town and city have struck a deal.
During a press conference held Wednesday, St. Albans City and St. Albans Town officials announced the two municipalities have come to an agreement for both water/sewer and policing services.
Starting in 2024, the St. Albans Police Department will be expanded to cover St. Albans Town in exchange for the town covering half of total policing costs.
In addition, St. Albans Town residents will now have all the same water rights as city residents.
“This is the grand bargain between the two communities,” City Manager Dominic Cloud told the Messenger. “This is the thing that we’ve been searching for – for me – for the last 15 years and – for all of our predecessors – for 30 years before that.”
The historic agreement bridges a century-old tension between the municipalities over a public sewer system beginning with the city’s initial founding back in 1897.
Thanks to the new agreement, however, town residents will have access to the public utility on the same terms as their city neighbors, essentially deflating disagreements that prompted multiple legal challenges between the two communities over the last two decades.
The four-page document also eliminates the city’s controversial affiliation fee. Town officials spent the last year opposing the extra annual cost of water service for new builds, arguing that it depressed development via an illegal tax outside of city limits.
As for policing services, the agreement gives town officials additional powers to provide oversight into the St. Albans City Police Department and combines the police advisory groups of the two municipalities into a single advisory committee.
“I think everyone in our group read [the agreement], that first draft and almost immediately felt comfortable with it,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson said. “We need a long term police department solution, and I think we’re stronger for being one cohesive unit.”
All in the past
While local officials took their victory laps during Wednesday's announcement, actual discussions began this past June when town selectboard member Jack Brigham connected with Mayor Tim Smith.
Brigham said he’s always had a good working relationship with folks in city hall due to having a mile and a half of a city water pipe extending through his fields, so he reached out to get the conversation started.
Back in 2009, Brigham played a similar role when he helped hammer out an agreement that would have allowed the town to buy water allocations in bulk. After seeing his work devolve into another lawsuit, however, Brigham said he left local politics discouraged.
“I put a lot of work into that,” Brigham said. “I wasn’t happy, but there wasn’t much I could do about it then. I kind of stayed out of town politics after that.”
A decade later, Brigham was elected to the selectboard again, and this time, it worked.
The conversation between Brigham and Smith soon included selectboard Vice-Chair Bryan Deslauriers, as well as Johnson and Cloud. The first draft of the agreement came afterward, based on the police contract signed by the Town of Essex and City of Essex Junction back in spring of 2022.
“The change of personalities worked this time. It was just the right time, the right people,” Johnson said. “Jack is very pragmatic. I think people didn’t appreciate that initially. So he and the selectboard are on board. … It’s great.”
Cloud pointed out that both municipalities also took a different approach than years before, leaving the cultural disagreements behind in lieu of a nuts-and-bolts financial discussion around government services. The approach helped negotiators discover a “policy nexus” connecting policing and water/sewer services.
“As soon as we removed that logjam of not linking the two, then it was a whole different conversation,” Cloud said. “There’s a service linkage in that when you have water and sewer, you have more dense development in a tight area. And then you get things like crime, and you need to have a police department.”
Policing details
With the agreement ready, the next steps include rolling out the police department's expansion.
The actual changeover in service goes into effect in June 2024, as the city expects it will need some time to hire four new officers and buy the new cruiser necessary to cover the town.
In theory, Cloud said the bigger department should help lower policing costs for both municipalities due to efficiency of scale. The move also makes the city police department better equipped to compete with the larger departments in Vermont all working to attract a diminished pool of police officer applicants.
“The city and the town both have an interest in having a police department that’s well regarded,” Cloud said. “And neither one of us can do that by ourselves. We’re just too small.”
The town’s current police contract is held by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Johnson said she expects the sheriff’s office to carry them through to June of 2024 when the city’s police department is obligated to take over.
The town initially made the switch to the sheriff’s office back in 2021 citing the cheaper costs of the sheriff’s contract.
The incoming sheriff, John Grismore, will head up the sheriff’s office by February. The former captain faced public pressure to step down during the last campaign season after news broke that he was under investigation for allegedly striking a detained man, but he ended up taking the office after winning as the only name on the ballot on election day.
Cloud made it clear that Grismore’s actions weren’t the impetus for the town/city agreement, but the move should make it easier for the town to hold officers accountable when they aren’t elected officials.
As for the length of the agreement, the new arrangement is expected to last the next 13 years. The town has the option to renew the agreement post-2027, but it is obligated to give the city three years of prep time before the contract expires.
To leave before the contract ends would require arbitration.
“Neither one of us really can get out of it,” Cloud said. “They’re fundamental governmental services, and you can’t turn water and sewer off in a community every three to five years and you can’t build a police department and maintain a police department if it’s getting cut in half in that same period.”
Looking back and forward
Back in 1897 – just weeks after St. Albans City organized – its first mayor, Fuller Smith, spoke to the city’s first council laying out some of the future challenges facing the city.
Sewer and water revenues topped the list.
“It is essential that our [water] supply shall yield the largest possible income; by the adoption of the city charter our rate of taxation has been materially reduced and our other sources of revenue should be carefully looked after, as it is not expected that our grand list will be greatly increased,” Smith said in an his address to council.
Since that time, the topic has remained as one of the primary wedges driving apart the two local municipal entities. While the city had the public utility, the town had the room to grow, and sometimes, the struggle over such resources would result in court cases between the two.
In recent decades, those disagreements have primarily focused on the town’s access to the city’s system, and in the decade between 2005 and 2015, the town pushed forward three different lawsuits, which challenged the city’s water rates, the details of a prior contract around water allocations and its affiliation fee.
The new agreement is expected to eliminate those concerns between the two municipalities, effectively giving town properties near the public system a chance to connect at the same rates as city residents.
That doesn’t mean that everyone will have access to the public utility. The current water and sewer system simply doesn’t extend to every corner of St. Albans Town.
St. Albans Bay, for example, has historically relied on septic systems for new builds, and extending the city’s public system to the area would be cost-prohibitive due to its location near Lake Champlain.
“It’s huge for all the other areas, but there’s just places where I don’t know that we can go with the centralized system,” Johnson said.
The town has already paid for a feasibility study examining the potentiality of building out a smaller system for the bay area. The project is still in its conceptual phase, but the town will possibly use its roughly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help pay for the project.
“At least in the short term, we’re going to finish out that feasibility study, but then this brings the two [municipalities] together, and we’ll have to talk about it – what that means long term,” Johnson said.
While those discussions are expected to play out in the future, Johnson won’t be a part of them. She expects to retire this year, and the town has announced that it has begun the search for her replacement.
But this historic agreement – and the recent completion of the new town hall in the bay area – is a solid capstone for her career in public administration.
“It feels great,” Johnson said. “As municipal employees, we love to feel like we had a positive impact while we were here, and I’ve been here for ten years. So it feels great. … And I live here too. I feel as a taxpayer, it’s a great idea that we’re going to be reaping the benefits of this for a long time.”
