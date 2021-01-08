JOHNSON — Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC), the member-owned electric distribution utility, has announced that it’s continuing its incentives program, which allows members to cut down their bills.
In 2021, members who purchase certain electricity-powered devices for their homes or businesses, to transition away from fossil fuels, will be eligible to receive a wide variety of bill credits.
“These incentives are designed to help members choose technologies for heating and cooling their homes, for transportation, even cutting the lawn, that are more modern, cleaner and less expensive over the long term,” said Jake Brown, energy services planner at VEC.
This year, VEC is partnering with Efficiency Vermont to provide a single point-of-purchase incentive for ductless heat pumps. Approved contractors that are hired by members will receive an automatic discount of $350 for systems that are two tons of capacity or less or $450 for systems that have capacities over two tons. Approved contractors in Franklin County include:
- Bourne's Inc.
- Chandler Commercial & Residential Repair
- CRL Heating and A/C
- Green State Plumbing & Heating LLC
- R. Soule & Son, Inc.
- Robinson Mechanical
The contractor will have to purchase the system from one of the qualifying distributors, such as St. Albans’ F.W. Webb Company, The Granite Group, and Green Mountain Electric Supply. Additionally, Vermonters whose household income meets certain guidelines may qualify for a $200 bonus rebate.
Members who install ductless, ducted, and air-to-water heat pumps in buildings that meet thermal efficiency criteria can get another $150 bill credit directly from VEC.
For qualifying pellet stoves, members can receive a bill credit of $150, plus an additional $150 if the unit is installed in a building that meets thermal efficiency criteria. A $250 bill credit is available with the purchase of a qualifying heat pump water heater, and $500 is available for the purchase of a Zero Energy Modular home.
Other bill credits include:
- $250 for purchases of new or used plug-in electric vehicles and $50 per year for leases.
- $500 for purchases of new or used all-electric vehicles and $100 per year for leases.
- $250, with an additional $50 incentive if members allow VEC to communicate with the charger, for home level II electric vehicle charging equipment.
- $500 per connection for publicly-available electric vehicle charging stations.
- $50 for residential lawn mowers, and $1,000 for commercial-scale mowers and electric forklifts.
VEC's Clean Air Program (CAP) can help replace fossil fuel usage, and reduce carbon emissions, through electric service upgrades or line extensions. Each project is customized to meet the needs of the member and the co-op. Contact VEC if you think you might have a suitable project for the CAP program.
Brown noted that VEC’s bill credit program benefits the entire co-op membership, not just those who take advantage of the program, because the incentives pay for themselves through additional electric sales.
Over the past three years, VEC has exceeded its goals for the incentive initiative, known as the Energy Transformation Program, and helped eliminate the consumption of over five million gallons of fossil fuel — the equivalent of taking over 14,000 cars off the road for one year.
Some of the VEC incentives are in addition to other qualified incentives or rebates, including Efficiency Vermont incentives and new statewide electric vehicle incentives, as well as potential tax incentives.
Learn more about incentive opportunities on VEC's Energy Transformation incentives page or by calling (800) 832-2667.
