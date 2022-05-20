FRANKLIN COUNTY — In small-town Vermont, there’s one person who knows everyone, and everything.
“Between [Assistant Town Clerk] Tanya [Dufresne] and I, we know every person who walks through the door,” said Swanton Town Clerk Cathy Fournier. “If there’s someone I don’t know, she probably does.”
“Yeah, I know pretty much everyone [in town],” said Swanton Village Clerk Diane Day. “It’s nice for people to know who they’re talking to on the other end of the line.”
Part historians, part real estate support and keeper of the most important documents, town clerks are unsung municipal heroes who do everything from wrangling selectboards to organizing elections.
“I feel very connected to this area,” Fournier said of her home in Swanton. “My family is here, my husband’s family is here … This is home.”
“I actually do know everyone in town,” said Berkshire Town Clerk Emily Facteau. “This is a small town. You know how it goes.”
While the position and duties of a small-town clerk in Vermont may not be synonymous with those of a clerk in an urban area, no one can dispute that here, town clerks are the keepers of the keys to nearly everything. They know all and see most.
Whether they felt a calling to secretarial work or found their way to clerkship unconventionally, one common principle resounded from each of the clerks when asked why they chose to pursue their profession.
A deep love for their communities called them to serve. Each town clerk, whether they said they came to the job naturally or by coincidence, said they find purpose in being community caretakers.
“It’s amazing to see the customers come in. I knew them as babies,” Day said. “Now I see them as adults and I think, ‘Okay… that’s making me feel a little old.”
Fairfax Town Clerk Lynn Parah said despite growing up in the town, she was surprised, and grateful, when fate shifted her towards municipal work.
“This was never in my plan,” Parah said. “But I’m very, very glad I ended up here.”
Town Clerk duties
On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Berkshire Clerk Emily Fecteau nervously gazed at the shelves where the town land records would normally be, but instead were empty.
Berkshire, like many small towns in Vermont, still has many of its records in handwriting, and Fecteau said the town had theirs sent out recently to be digitized and brought into the 21st century.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking sending them out because those are the beating heart of the town,” Fecteau said, touching the shelves. “But it had to be done.”
Like many other town clerks, Fecteau was first an assistant town clerk, a position she took in 2008.
Highgate native Diane Day came to her employment with the Village of Swanton 23 years ago after working as a typesetter and then Circulation Manager for the St. Albans Messenger for 11 years.
“When I started, we still used a huge machine in the back for all of our typesetting,” Day recalled. “Then we moved to desktop publishing, which was pretty huge.”
Day later took a customer service position at the Village, which led her to an administrative position, and in 2008, to her appointment as the Village Town Clerk. These days, Day takes a particular satisfaction in running elections.
“Some don’t realize that it takes a lot to run an election,” Day said. “It’s very satisfying when you can run one smoothly and feel that sense of accomplishment for a whole nother year.”
Preserving small-town life
The small towns on the outskirts of Franklin County are poised for expansion with the overflow of out-of-staters and Chittenden County professionals. Enosburgh Town Clerk Billie Jo Draper said that while she used to know everyone in town, the number of calls she’s been receiving lately for property titles and deed transfers tells her there are many new faces in town.
“[Lot’s of] out-of-staters,” she said. “I haven’t met them all yet, but I am excited to.”
Fecteau said she saw the same: around 30 new families moved to Berkshire within the past year, a number that she said surprised her.
“We are growing,” Fecteau said.
All of the clerks agreed that small-town life in Vermont should be cherished and preserved. While more amenities might be a draw to cities and more urban areas, the strong community and hometown spirit that exists in small towns gives some people a sharper arrow when it comes to municipal involvement.
“I think people like having a voice in their community,” Day said. “They’re interested in taking part in municipal government and making their voice heard. And I hope they do get involved.”
Many Vermonters, like Draper, passed on the service bug to their own children. Her daughter, Shaileigh Draper isn’t yet 30, but serves on the Enosburgh planning commission, the selectboard and the development review board.
Parah said she hopes that the aging buildings of her childhood in Fairfax are preserved and rehabilitated to keep the history — and the memories — alive. It is important, she said.
Fecteau echoed the statement. She watches Berkshire and Richford alike keep traditions and connections alive and close, and believes in the power of small communities and in the strength of Vermonters. Resilience, she said, is key.
“Here, it’s always neighbors helping neighbors,” Fecteau said.
In Swanton, Fournier fondly recalled memories of visiting Betty’s Bake Shop on Canada Street where she would go with her family on occasion. The downtown area was once filled with different shops like Pearl’s, IGA and Ben Franklin’s, where Fournier would buy her school supplies.
“I remember when the downtown area had businesses in every storefront,” Fournier said. “I hope we get back to that someday.”
Lifelong friendships
Fecteau grew up in Richford, and she remembers current Berkshire Selectboard Chair Vince Rickey as a Richford elementary school teacher. Working with him now in a professional capacity, Fecteau said, couldn’t be better.
“I have a great board,” Fecteau said. “It was a surprising transition [from student to colleague].”
Formerly an employee of Bombardier in Colchester, Parah said she remembers Fairfax selectboard member Stephen Bessette back when they went to high school together.
“He was exactly the same way he is now,” Parah laughed.
Parah remembered the neighborhood children gathering at her family’s dairy farm to ride bikes and enjoy the outdoors, far from the digital screens of today.
Both Day and Swanton Assistant Clerk Tanya Dufresne worked at the Messenger before they worked for their towns, and Day said she’s known Swanton Town Administrator Brian Savage for years.
“I also went to school with Adam Paxman [one of the trustees of Swanton Village],” Day said. “I just remember him being a very studious and kind person when we were in school together. He does a lot for this community.”
For Swanton native and MVU-graduate Fournier, the connections of a small community proved to be a net for her family when a horrific tragedy struck. Her family, in mourning, found the community rallied around them and moved mountains to be there when needed.
“Everyone came out for us,” Fournier said. “This has always been our community, our home.”
Day said her job at the Messenger was one of the best she’d ever had and she made lifelong friends with many of “the Messenger girls,” with whom she still vacations. Recently Day returned from her 17th trip to North Carolina with the group for some bonding and reminiscing time.
When they’re not running records, recording births and making sure Town Meeting Day runs smoothly, each of the clerks had a common answer when it came to their — albeit limited — spare time.
Gardens and grandchildren … and in Fecteau’s case, over 15 head of Hereford beef cattle on their family farm in Richford.
“I think it’s important to keep traditions and family close,” Fecteau said. “I think we all do up here.”
“I love helping people,” Draper said. “I love looking at the history and the deeds, and seeing what things used to be. It’s important to keep that alive.”
