GEORGIA — For most of the year, the Georgia Historical Society Brick School Museum is closed, too cold for visitors to enjoy their time there.
But during the summer months, the former schoolhouse across the street from the fire department becomes comfortable enough to visit for an immersive Georgia history experience. And this year, there are some new and revamped exhibits.
This summer marks the first time the museum has been open since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, a lot has changed for the historical society.
In January, GHS opened a new research-focused space with organized stacks of records at the former Town Clerk’s Office on Route 7. Previously, the society’s collection was split between two locations, the library and the Georgia municipal offices.
GHS Director Cindy Ploof said there is still much work to be done and many historical mysteries to be solved.
Although Georgia has changed much around the museum, the brick, single-room building remains untouched from its initial 1891 appearance and structure and 1975 restoration.
Looking out the back window, construction trucks drive by along a makeshift gravel road for a new development behind the building.
Everything inside the museum, no matter how small, has been set to be preserved and meticulously researched, Ploof said. The undertaking often seems daunting, given the incredible volume of artifacts the historical society has in its collection.
GHS members are working to organize these artifacts and Dee McGrath, collection manager at GHS, is working on digitizing the collection.
At the Brick School Museum, visitors can peruse some older exhibits that have not been available for the past two years, including artifacts from a local taxidermist and various original pieces from the schoolhouse.
The revamped barber shop display tells the story of Jed Sheppard, a Georgia barber who has a street named after him in town off of Highbridge Road. The exhibit displays the original barber chair from his shop as well as vintage tonics and products, many with the liquid still in them.
In addition, in the spring, GHS decided to dedicate a room towards the back of the museum to longtime GHS leaders and contributors Peter and Frances Mallette.
The room displays research on an old prominent drug company as well as a collage honoring the plethora of things the Mallette were involved in, from cataloging all of Georgia’s cemeteries to being advocating for the creation of the town beach.
Ploof remembered in 2006 when she started a small camp for kids that lived in her neighborhood. She remembered Peter telling her she should take photos and write an article about it.
She remembered thinking this was just for the kids; it didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.
“He said it doesn’t matter, that was, this is, Georgia history,” she said.
The museum is open from 1-3 p.m. on Saturdays from July through September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.