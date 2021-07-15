This house features an infinity pool, patio and open floor plan in the living area. The property has sweeping views of Burlington and Lake Champlain. The property includes apple trees and a private walking trail.
With solar panels included, this house is also energy efficient and a good place to retreat from civilization.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 (2 full, 1 three-quarter)
Price: $799,000
Square Feet: 2,910
HIGHLIGHTS: infinity pool, patio, open floor plan, jacuzzi tub
Listed by Stacie Callan of MRC
